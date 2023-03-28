Bed Bath & Beyond offering its biggest liquidation discounts yet

As Bed Bath & Beyond is gearing up to close all its Canadian stores this spring, the discounts are getting deeper.

According to a promotional email from the company, discounts at the store are now 30% to 50% off the lowest ticketed price. So far, it’s the biggest discount the closing chain has promoted to customers.

When the discount sales began at the Vancouver location on West Broadway last month, you could already get a 10% discount on many items. Stores will not provide any refunds as all sales are now final, and gift cards are not being accepted anymore.

Discounts then got bigger, up to 20% and 45% off the lowest ticketed prices a couple of weeks later. Stores are expected to be closed by the end of April 2023.

According to a statement the company provided to Daily Hive, Bed Bath & Beyond’s closing sales are happening now through April 2023, when they expect to “complete the wind-down” of its Canadian operations.

As part of ongoing Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act proceedings, a court order has authorized the liquidation of inventory as part of the company’s planned Canadian wind-down.

One of the main reasons why Bed Bath & Beyond is closing in Canada includes COVID-19-related supply chain issues. In the US, the company is facing bankruptcy, and, according to a report by Bloomberg, the company only has itself to blame for its downfall.