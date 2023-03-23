Trudeaus to host Joe and Jill Biden on Thursday night

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and First Lady Sophie Grégoire Trudeau are set to host US President Joe Biden and First Lady of The United States Dr. Jill Biden on Thursday night.

According to notes from the PM’s official itinerary, the parties will meet at 8:30 pm local time in Ottawa. Media will be present for photos.

Since assuming office, this will mark the Bidens’ first official visit to Canada. The last US president to visit Canada was Barack Obama in 2016. However, unlike most past US presidents, Donald Trump never visited the True North during his term.

It’s been a great pleasure to work with @POTUS – thank you Barack, for working to renew & strengthen the bonds between our countries. pic.twitter.com/zVCVoxZlRc — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 20, 2016

With Canada scheduled to unveil its budget for the year 2023 on March 28, the Bidens’ trip comes at a critical time.

Earlier this month, PM Trudeau’s office said the trip is happening to “continue working closely together to strengthen trade ties, create good jobs, grow the middle class, and drive economic growth that benefits everyone on both sides of the border.”

President Biden will also address the Canadian parliament during his visit and chat with opposition party members.

“Canada and the United States are allies, neighbours, and most importantly, friends. As we face increasing global uncertainty, we will continue working together as we defend our continent and our shared values, create more opportunities for people and businesses on both sides of the border, and build strong economies as reliable suppliers as we move toward a net-zero world,” said PM Trudeau.

“I look forward to welcoming President Biden to Canada.”

With files from Daily Hive Staff