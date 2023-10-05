Beyoncé on the big screen: Renaissance Tour film comes to Cineplex this fall

If you missed Beyoncé’s epic Renaissance Tour, or you wanted to relive the out-of-this-world concert experience, you’ll have a chance to watch the show on the big screen at Cineplex theatres across Canada this fall.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé will premiere in theatres on December 1, 2023.

You’ll be immersed in the world of Queen Bey herself as she takes you through the mesmerizing visuals and sounds of the Renaissance Tour, which kicked off in Stockholm, Sweden in May and recently wrapped up in Kansas, Missouri in October.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

“Beyoncé’s outstanding performance during Renaissance World Tour created a sanctuary for freedom, acceptance, and shared joy,” said Cineplex in a release.

“Its maximalist production welcomed more than 2.7 million fans from around the world, who travelled across oceans to enjoy Club Renaissance.”

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé will air on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays with multiple showtimes throughout the day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)



Tickets are $22 with an online booking fee of up to $1.50 per ticket.

If you’re eager to see Beyoncé on the big screen, tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online.

Beyoncé isn’t the only superstar whose concert is headed to theatres.

In August, pop superstar Taylor Swift announced her Eras Tour concert film would hit 150 Canadian theatres in October.