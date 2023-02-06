Worth it for Beyonce, right? BeyHive met with pre-sale tickets up to $7,000

Beyonce’s ticket prices for Toronto and Vancouver really have some members of the BeyHive questioning how far they’d go to witness the queen of the Grammys live.

The “Break My Soul” singer announced her highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour on Instagram last week with an iconic photo of her riding a bedazzled horse.

She will be performing twice in Toronto at the Rogers Centre and once in Vancouver at BC Place.

Fans who added themselves to the BeyHive Presale were the first to see how much the first batch of tickets was on Monday.

As expected, there was a huge demand and fans were met with some pricy tickets once people got through the queue.

In Vancouver, Daily Hive found the cheapest tickets available were on sale for $176. To stand up near the front on the floor, tickets were priced at $1,097.48.

VIP packages started at around $2,000 and up to $5,000.

I promise I love my good sis Beyoncé but is Jesus coming with her for these prices in Vancouver 😳😳😳😳😩😩😩😩 #CLUBRENAISSANCE #beyoncetickets #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/FYOCRtJzCk — BeyNika (@NikaAngel03) February 6, 2023

Meanwhile, one person on Twitter shared a screenshot of a ticket worth over $7,100 for the VIP section.

In Toronto, there are two upcoming shows but tickets were not any cheaper.

The cheapest ticket Daily Hive found in Toronto was for $197. For standing room, which is only available to BeyHive VIP, tickets were going for $2,079.60.

The most expensive ticket is $5,305.

There you go! PRICES FOR PACKAGES FOR BEYONCE TOUR IN TORONTO! ALL FLOOR pic.twitter.com/7rhNqN4wzZ — J (@joycelina_k) February 6, 2023

While there were some fans that were able to score tickets for under $100, as one person on Twitter said, they noticed prices were increasing within a few hours after pre-sale began.

Short video for the Toronto Hive, sorry it's not the best but gives you and idea of what's left in each section. Hope it helps! Btw these were DEFINITELY not the prices when presale opened at 2:00pm. Everything is at least $200 more expensive now. #RENAISSANCEWorldTour #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/faPxzVMuWy — CANARY the Ty Jerome Stan (@TheCanaryHouse) February 6, 2023

Some members of the BeyHive didn’t seem like they needed to think twice about charging their cards since — hey, it’s Beyonce.

I GOT EM YALL OMG Pressing the place order was hard because like 300 dollars for Beyonce in Toronto?!!! But fuck it YOLO pic.twitter.com/RqTtdaXR9O — Anne 👸🏽 (@annunieigh) February 6, 2023

Omg my tickets kept getting snatched on me. But my boyfriend & I got ours in Section 113A. I’m so excited. I can’t believe I’m seeing Beyoncé again! Totally worth the money. I miss Toronto too. 🪩🫶🏼 #RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/XG7oMROAxB — Tristan 🩸 (@britneyvinyl) February 6, 2023

Like Canadian fans, Americans have questioned why tickets are so expensive as many folks are simply challenged by the high cost of living.

On Twitter, many are already reselling tickets to Canadian shows.

Considering how high ticket prices have increased in a few hours, it’s unclear how much it will cost folks who are waiting to purchase tickets when the sale is public.

Daily Hive has reached out to Live Nation for a response.