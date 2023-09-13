A family win: Siblings share "life-changing" $1 million lottery jackpot

A group of siblings from Newfoundland are celebrating a “life-changing” $1 million lottery win.

The events leading up to winning the jackpot started with Beverly Parsons and her husband from Hampden, Newfoundland, headed out to watch the musical production Come From Away, which was playing in Gander.

The show was unexpectedly cancelled and Parsons stopped at a Circle K convenience store to buy some Pepsi and a bottle of water. She also plays the lottery with her brothers, Carl and Dave Clark, so she decided to buy a ticket as well.

The next day, Carl and Dave heard the news that someone in Gander had won the $1-million prize.

When Parsons checked her numbers, she realized that she was the winner. Parsons called Carl right away because she couldn’t believe the news.

“It was a bit of a panic,” she stated. “Then we both tried to FaceTime Dave.”

When Dave saw both his siblings were trying to reach him, he was worried that something had gone wrong. But when he picked up their call, he was shocked to learn that they were the $1 million winners.

Parsons and her husband are going to use the money to pay off bills and buy a new car to visit their family in Ontario.

“We will be able to live out the rest of our days in comfort,” Parsons said. “It’s unbelievable and really life-changing at our age.”

As for Carl and Dave, they are still unsure about how they will use their prize money.

The siblings and their spouses also want to take a big family vacation together to a warm destination.