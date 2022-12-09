7 best T&T Supermarket drinks you have to try (PHOTOS)

T&T has some amazing snacks, but the amazing selection of T&T Supermarket drinks is a must to wash it all down with.

Specializing in primarily Asian foods and products, shoppers here are able to grab groceries, find authentic Chinese food, look for upscale beauty products, and of course, treat themselves to some of the most popular Asian beverages that can be incredibly hard to find elsewhere.

As evidenced by the incredibly long lines at the grand opening of the latest Calgary location, we aren’t alone in loving the snacks and drinks here.

The aisles in the beverages section are stocked with some of the best and wildest Asian options, including unique drinks like peach and oolong-flavoured Pepsi. This list includes some of the most interesting ones, and that’s not even including the freshly made ones at the dessert bar here.

We’ve taken a deep dive down the drink aisle to discover some of the most delicious and interesting T&T Supermarket drinks.

Chrysanthemum Drink with Honey

Chrysanthemum drinks, especially with honey, are very popular in other parts of the world outside of Canada.

At T&T, you can easily try some straight off the shelves. Chrysanthemum is a flower with a unique flavour that you need to try.

Apple Sidra

It seems like most countries have their own very popular version of Coca-Cola. Italy has chinotto, Mexico has a variety of cola options, and Taiwan has Apple Sidra.

With no preservatives or artificial flavours, this is the next cola you need to compare to all the others. It might just become your go-to.

Peach and Oolong Flavoured Pepsi

It’s so interesting to see the different versions brands offer in other countries outside of Canada.

Pepsi can be found in any store, but if you want to try the rare experience of having it flavoured with peach and oolong, then you might just have to make a visit to this Asian supermarket.

Qing Ting Grape Soda

Grape soda is a big thing over here, but it’s always purple. We love it, but it’s time to change things up.

Qing Ting Grape Soda is a healthy soda drink option with various options, but we recommend trying the green grape version.

Kirin Kocha Milk Tea

Milk tea is hugely popular, and becoming even more so in Canada every year. This drink is a convenient way to have it in your fridge at home whenever you crave it.

Using candy tea leaves in its recipe is the way this beverage can truly taste like the authentic iced milk tea that it is.

Master Kon Iced Black Tea

Inspired by traditional summer black teas, there are many flavours for this bottled tea beverage, like orange, peach, Jasmine green tea, grapefruit, and more.

Vitasoy

These Japanese beverages come in many unique flavours and come in the form of juice boxes which make them seem even more fun. Embrace your inner with any flavour, like chocolate, melon, or black soy.