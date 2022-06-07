10+ unforgettable bucket list things to do while in Las Vegas

If you’ve ever been to Las Vegas before, you know that despite most things staying open and operating nearly 24/7, there’s never enough time to take advantage of everything you can do in this city during a single trip… or even a few.

In fact, the list of things to get up to when you step off the casino floor is seemingly endless when it comes to this destination.

Mind-blowing interactive performances, larger-than-life shows, and exceptional retail therapy are just some of the things that await people who head to Vegas.

In addition to this, there are some unexpected (and highly entertaining) experiences we’d recommend for anyone looking to make the most of their time in bustling Nevada city.

Here are 10+ bucket list things to do while in Las Vegas.

Step Into Some Immersive Experiences

If you have ever felt inclined to hop over to another planet, then Area 15 is certainly for you.

The destination, located just around 10 minutes from The Strip by car, is marketed as a wondrous mash-up of experiences, art, and entertainment.

Described as an “intensely surreal immersive playground,” the attraction features bars, restaurants, retail, and even rides.

One of the biggest and most viral things to come out of Area 15 has got to be from Santa Fe-based art collective Mega Wolf.

It’s called Omega Mart and it’s a supermarket from another galaxy full of secret portals and a thrilling storyline. This attraction is certainly worth checking out.

This is located within Area 15’s main building along with tons of other entertainment. It’s worth noting you need to purchase tickets ahead of time.

Aside from the trippiest grocery store around, folks can find axe throwing, art galleries, virtual reality, and even unreal projection experiences in and around Area 15.

The latter can be enjoyed just a skip, hop, and a jump away at illuminarium.

This destination offers attendees an awesome look at larger-than-life immersive adventures with perfectly curated music and visuals.

We saw the show that paid homage to American modernist artist Georgia O’Keeffe, but there are always new experiences happening that range from space to animal-themed and beyond.

Head Off The Strip & Explore

There’s so much to do when you step off the famous Las Vegas Strip and one of the most iconic has to be tying the knot in one of the city’s iconic chapels.

Bliss Wedding Chapel is one of the newest in the area and it boasts affordable (aka an introductory price of $1,299) and picture-perfect options if you’re looking to have a ceremony while in Vegas.

Whether you opt for the Rolls-Royce Ghost combo, the customized video option, or both for your big day, you will be joining the nearly 3,000 other couples who say “I do” at this location annually.

But if making life-changing decisions on vacation isn’t your jam, there’s some lower-stakes entertainment you can look forward to off The Strip as well, like checking out all that Freemont Street has to offer.

The downtown Las Vegas street is the most famous one after The Strip, and it offers a wide array of attractions such as the original “Vegas Zipline” aka the SlotZilla Zipline.

If you’d prefer to stay on solid ground but still want an adrenaline rush, Rail Explorers is a great half-day-ish trip for those looking to get their kicks and soak up some sunshine at the same time.

With Rail Explorers, attendees hop into a fleet of Explorers fitted with the REX Propulsion System for an exhilarating ride from the Nevada State Railroad Museum to the Pass Turnaround and back.

This operator offers sunrise, twilight, and even nighttime rides, so you can squeeze in the 90-minute tours whenever it fits in with the rest of the day’s plans.

Eat & Drink

Just thinking about all of these activities has us feeling peckish. So, in case you missed it, our full feature on what to eat and drink in Las Vegas will likely come in handy during your trip.

Concepts helmed by celebrity chefs, sprawling extravagant buffets, and Insta-worthy dining rooms and cocktail lounges are all at the forefront of Vegas’ culinary scene.

Whether you curate your own drool-worthy adventure and make those reservations yourself, or sign up for one of Lip Smacking Foodie Tours award-winning dining experiences led by a knowledgable guide, we are pretty convinced you’ll be stuffed by the end of your crawl.

Sit Back, Relax, & Be Entertained

So many shows, so little time!

No matter where you are on The Strip, it’s lights, camera, action come show time. If you’re aiming to purchase tickets to performances, there’s a lot to explore.

The iLuminate Show takes place at The Strat Hotel & Casino, and it’s a great choice if you’re looking for something unique.

Described as a “fantastic journey of wireless technology and dance,” we can confirm we’ve never seen anything like this and the energy from the performers is truly unmatched!

FlyOver Las Vegas is another great pick if you’re looking for a short-but-sweet experience to “wow” you.

Located right next to the Hard Rock Cafe on Las Vegas Boulevard, folks can head here and have a cocktail or mocktail at the onsite bar before or after an immersive ride of a lifetime where you glide and dive over awe-inspiring landscapes thanks to state-of-the-art technology.

But if you and your group and looking for more interactive entertainment — we’ve got you covered for suggestions.

If you’re keen to turn up and fist pump with 3,000 of your closest friends and a world-class DJ, TAO Beach Club is the place for you.

Located on the newly expanded fourth-floor Venetian Pool Deck, this area reopened in April 2022 and the base from the DJ platform has been bumping ever since.

Let’s say you’re more of a night owl, well then we’d urge you to check out the Karaoke Room at Redtail VIP Room.

Redtail is located inside Resorts World Las Vegas and coins itself as a social gaming bar with beer pong, darts, and billiards.

The karaoke rooms are top-notch and super fun if you’re travelling with a larger group and want to switch it up one night.

Tour The Iconic Hotels and Resorts

Walking through Las Vegas’ iconic hotels and resorts is an activity in itself.

We’d urge you to head into some of the more bougie and famous ones to do some shopping and people-watching, or, just simply wander through on route to dinner to soak in the jaw-dropping sights and sounds.

There’s always something new and exciting happening and even the longtime in-resort attractions like The Forum Shops at Caesars never really seem to get old.

It might sound cliche, but Las Vegas truly seems to have something for everybody.

Beyond the casinos, nightclubs, and the iconic Fountains of Bellagio (which still amaze us, by the way), there’s a ton to discover on and off The Strip here during your next visit.

The author of this story was hosted by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.