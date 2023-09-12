ShoppingAffiliate

Summer’s not over yet, so here are 17 best products to help you still make the most of it

Daily Hive Affiliate
Daily Hive Affiliate
|
Sep 12 2023, 7:55 pm
Summer’s not over yet, so here are 17 best products to help you still make the most of it
The Detox Market | Amazon

We hope you love our recommendations, some of which may have been sent as samples. All were independently selected by our editorial staff. Daily Hive may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

The warm weather might feel like it’s ending, but we promise it’s not — and if you’re still planning to make the most of things, we’ve got you covered!

Read on to find the best Summer 2023 products you’ll probably still love this fall.

1. A genius phone mount equipped with auto-tracking, so you can grab snaps of all your adventures even if you’re going solo.

best phone mount summer 2023

Daily Hive | @getpivo

Thanks to the included remote, you can adjust focus and zoom in manually (though you can set it to automatically do that, too!).

Reviewers say it’s ideal for catching training footage, too, which is great news if you’re looking to improve your form.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $209.99+. Available in three kits.

2. A pack of sticky bug traps that’ll stop flies from taking over your home if you accidentally leave your windows open.

best bug products summer 2023

Amazon

They’re strong enough to grab basically anything with wings, and you can even pop ‘em into outdoor plant pots to keep your patio pest-free.

They also come with twist ties you can use to secure them to awkward surfaces.

Get a pack of 20 from Amazon Canada for $17.95. Also available in a pack of 50. Clip the coupon to get $1 off.

3. A floating lounger that you can — wait for it! — totally recline in.

best floating lounger summer 2023

Amazon

It’s equipped with a footrest and a cup holder, with an inner spring that’ll keep you supported while you’re drifting on the lake.

Inflation’s a breeze, too, thanks to jet valves you won’t even need to get an air pump for.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $54.99.

4. A Supergoop! mineral setting powder that might actually help you remember to apply your sun protection.

best sunscreen summer 2023

@supergoop

It’s got an SPF of 35, plus a nifty built-in brush so you won’t need to haul extra equipment on your summertime adventures.

Another cool feature? It’s designed to absorb oil and blur your pores, so you won’t end up looking greasy by midday.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $46.

5. A cooling blanket because there are still plenty of hot nights in the forecast.

best cooling blanket summer 2023

Amazon

Reviewers are obsessed with how light it is and say it actually helped them use their AC less, too.

It doesn’t hurt that it can pack up nice ‘n’ small so you can bring it along on all your travels.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $49.99+ (originally $59.99). Available in four colours.

6. A pack of hydrocolloid blister Band-Aids if your summer adventures have been wreaking havoc on your poor feet.

best bandaids summer 2023

@bandaidbrand

Go ahead and slip them on when the ouchies hit — they’ll stay put through swimming, showering, and just about everything else you can throw at them.

When I say these are a *mainstay* in my summertime care kit, I’m not joking. As someone who gets a blister from simply looking at a pair of shoes, these have saved my feet during hikes, while camping, and during all outdoor adventures. I like that they’re cushioned, too, which means sore spots don’t get continuously irritated while I’m going about my day. And before you ask, YES — they’re great on other body parts, too.

Get a pack of six from Amazon Canada for $6.23.

7. A colourful pickleball set if you’ve been dying to get into the sport (there’s no better time to start than now!).

best games summer 2023

Indigo

Each paddle’s different, so you’ll never get yours confused with your partner’s.

The set also comes with two waffle balls (but if you’re looking for something heftier, you can grab yourself outdoor ones instead).

Get the set from Indigo for $12.50 (originally $24.99).

8. A hexagonal ice mould so you can impress your friends at your next summer BBQ.

best products summer 2023

Simons

It’s not only dishwasher-safe, but also made of flexible silicone, so you’ll be able to pop those frosty suckers out with ease.

Get it from Simons for $9.50. Available in two colours.

9. A slouchy Lululemon crewneck that’ll keep you toasty when the nights start to cool down.

best sweatshirt summer 2023

Lululemon

Its peach fuzz-esque texture will feel perfectly cozy (without causing you to overheat — it IS still summer, after all).

Reviewers recommend sizing up if you prefer a longer fit.

Get it from Lululemon for $128. Available in six colours and in women’s sizes 0-20.

10. A pair of Crocs clogs that’ll keep your feet in tip-toe shape (hehe, see what I did there?), no matter what the weather throws your way.

best shoes summer 2023

@crocsaustralia

They’re waterproof and light as a feather, with a deep heel cup to prevent your foot from sliding around.

They also have a treaded outsole, making them perfect for the in-between seasons, too.

Get a pair from Simons for $65. Available in two colours and in men’s sizes 7-13.

11. A pop-up beach tent if you’re planning to sit sea-side (or lakeside) some more this summer. It’ll protect you from the sun’s harsh rays, with anchored supports that’ll keep it in place if a breeze swings your way.

best beach products summer 2023

IMG CREDIT: Amazon

Reviewers really love that it’s both easy to pack *and* carry (and say it withstands wind gusts like a champ).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $149.99+. Available in three colours and two sizes.

12. A truly tricked-out backpack cooler so you can keep your snacks nice ‘n’ chilled while you’re bopping around. It has a seriously massive capacity — seriously, it can fit 54 cans and up to four pounds of ice!

best cooler summer 2023

IMG CREDIT: Amazon

Other cool features you’ll probably love: waterproof zippers, multiple pockets, bottle covers, reflective front strips, and an attached bottle opener.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $43.99.

13. A pack of Invisibobble hair ties that’ll lock your mop in place, without getting tangled in each and every strand. They also won’t leave any annoying kinks in your precious locks (and work great for everything from buns to bubble braids).

best hair accessories summer 2023

IMG CREDIT: Amazon

And once they get a smidge stretched out, restoring their shape is as simple as tossing them into some hot water. Presto!

Get a pack of 10 from Amazon Canada for $20. Also available in packs of eight.

14.  A gentle facial cleanser that’ll whisk sweat, oil, sunscreen, and other muck off your face (without stripping your skin of precious moisture). The lightweight foam is pH-balanced and fragrance-free, in addition to being extra kind to sensitive skin.

best face wash summer 2023

IMG CREDIT: The Detox Market/@iliabeauty

If you’re like me and hate how long some cleansers take to rinse off, you’ll probs enjoy that this one comes right off with a few quick splashes of H2O.

Get it from The Detox Market for $44.

15. An iced tea pitcher that’ll streamline the brewing process and leave ya with a deliciously refreshing bev. Not only does this baby fully come apart for cleaning, but it has an ultra-fine strainer to filter out any icky particles.

best home goods summer 2023

IMG CREDIT: Indigo

It also has a non-slip silicone sleeve and a handy pour spout for easy pouring.

Get it from Indigo for $49.95.

16. A spacious beach tote for stashing your #tbr, water bottle, bathing suit, cover-up, lip balm, and just about anything else you might need for a day in the sun. Reviewers love that it has both a petite inner pocket and a magnetic closure to keep their stuff safe.

best accessories summer 2023

IMG CREDIT: Amazon

Get it from Amazon Canada for $22+. Available in two styles.

17. And finally, a portable hand-held fan so you can keep your cool when the mercury really starts to climb. It doesn’t hurt that it can double as a portable power bank if you’re in a pinch.

best products summer 2023

IMG CREDIT: Amazon

After a three-hour charge, you’ll get up to 14 hours of usage on the higher setting (which translates to roughly 21 hours on the lower one). It even has a built-in flashlight!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $24.99+ (originally $29.99). Available in three colours. Clip the coupon for $6 off.

Daily Hive AffiliateDaily Hive Affiliate
+ Shopping
+ Affiliate
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.