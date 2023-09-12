We hope you love our recommendations, some of which may have been sent as samples. All were independently selected by our editorial staff. Daily Hive may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

The warm weather might feel like it’s ending, but we promise it’s not — and if you’re still planning to make the most of things, we’ve got you covered!

Read on to find the best Summer 2023 products you’ll probably still love this fall.

1. A genius phone mount equipped with auto-tracking, so you can grab snaps of all your adventures even if you’re going solo.

Thanks to the included remote, you can adjust focus and zoom in manually (though you can set it to automatically do that, too!).

Reviewers say it’s ideal for catching training footage, too, which is great news if you’re looking to improve your form.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $209.99+. Available in three kits.

2. A pack of sticky bug traps that’ll stop flies from taking over your home if you accidentally leave your windows open.

They’re strong enough to grab basically anything with wings, and you can even pop ‘em into outdoor plant pots to keep your patio pest-free.

They also come with twist ties you can use to secure them to awkward surfaces.

Get a pack of 20 from Amazon Canada for $17.95. Also available in a pack of 50. Clip the coupon to get $1 off.

3. A floating lounger that you can — wait for it! — totally recline in.

It’s equipped with a footrest and a cup holder, with an inner spring that’ll keep you supported while you’re drifting on the lake.

Inflation’s a breeze, too, thanks to jet valves you won’t even need to get an air pump for.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $54.99.

4. A Supergoop! mineral setting powder that might actually help you remember to apply your sun protection.

It’s got an SPF of 35, plus a nifty built-in brush so you won’t need to haul extra equipment on your summertime adventures.

Another cool feature? It’s designed to absorb oil and blur your pores, so you won’t end up looking greasy by midday.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $46.

5. A cooling blanket because there are still plenty of hot nights in the forecast.

Reviewers are obsessed with how light it is and say it actually helped them use their AC less, too.

It doesn’t hurt that it can pack up nice ‘n’ small so you can bring it along on all your travels.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $49.99+ (originally $59.99). Available in four colours.

6. A pack of hydrocolloid blister Band-Aids if your summer adventures have been wreaking havoc on your poor feet.

Go ahead and slip them on when the ouchies hit — they’ll stay put through swimming, showering, and just about everything else you can throw at them.

When I say these are a *mainstay* in my summertime care kit, I’m not joking. As someone who gets a blister from simply looking at a pair of shoes, these have saved my feet during hikes, while camping, and during all outdoor adventures. I like that they’re cushioned, too, which means sore spots don’t get continuously irritated while I’m going about my day. And before you ask, YES — they’re great on other body parts, too.

Get a pack of six from Amazon Canada for $6.23.

7. A colourful pickleball set if you’ve been dying to get into the sport (there’s no better time to start than now!).

Each paddle’s different, so you’ll never get yours confused with your partner’s.

The set also comes with two waffle balls (but if you’re looking for something heftier, you can grab yourself outdoor ones instead).

Get the set from Indigo for $12.50 (originally $24.99).

8. A hexagonal ice mould so you can impress your friends at your next summer BBQ.

It’s not only dishwasher-safe, but also made of flexible silicone, so you’ll be able to pop those frosty suckers out with ease.

Get it from Simons for $9.50. Available in two colours.

9. A slouchy Lululemon crewneck that’ll keep you toasty when the nights start to cool down.

Its peach fuzz-esque texture will feel perfectly cozy (without causing you to overheat — it IS still summer, after all).

Reviewers recommend sizing up if you prefer a longer fit.

Get it from Lululemon for $128. Available in six colours and in women’s sizes 0-20.

10. A pair of Crocs clogs that’ll keep your feet in tip-toe shape (hehe, see what I did there?), no matter what the weather throws your way.

They’re waterproof and light as a feather, with a deep heel cup to prevent your foot from sliding around.

They also have a treaded outsole, making them perfect for the in-between seasons, too.

Get a pair from Simons for $65. Available in two colours and in men’s sizes 7-13.

11. A pop-up beach tent if you’re planning to sit sea-side (or lakeside) some more this summer. It’ll protect you from the sun’s harsh rays, with anchored supports that’ll keep it in place if a breeze swings your way.

Reviewers really love that it’s both easy to pack *and* carry (and say it withstands wind gusts like a champ).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $149.99+. Available in three colours and two sizes.

12. A truly tricked-out backpack cooler so you can keep your snacks nice ‘n’ chilled while you’re bopping around. It has a seriously massive capacity — seriously, it can fit 54 cans and up to four pounds of ice!

Other cool features you’ll probably love: waterproof zippers, multiple pockets, bottle covers, reflective front strips, and an attached bottle opener.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $43.99.

13. A pack of Invisibobble hair ties that’ll lock your mop in place, without getting tangled in each and every strand. They also won’t leave any annoying kinks in your precious locks (and work great for everything from buns to bubble braids).

And once they get a smidge stretched out, restoring their shape is as simple as tossing them into some hot water. Presto!

Get a pack of 10 from Amazon Canada for $20. Also available in packs of eight.

14. A gentle facial cleanser that’ll whisk sweat, oil, sunscreen, and other muck off your face (without stripping your skin of precious moisture). The lightweight foam is pH-balanced and fragrance-free, in addition to being extra kind to sensitive skin.

If you’re like me and hate how long some cleansers take to rinse off, you’ll probs enjoy that this one comes right off with a few quick splashes of H2O.

Get it from The Detox Market for $44.

15. An iced tea pitcher that’ll streamline the brewing process and leave ya with a deliciously refreshing bev. Not only does this baby fully come apart for cleaning, but it has an ultra-fine strainer to filter out any icky particles.

It also has a non-slip silicone sleeve and a handy pour spout for easy pouring.

Get it from Indigo for $49.95.

16. A spacious beach tote for stashing your #tbr, water bottle, bathing suit, cover-up, lip balm, and just about anything else you might need for a day in the sun. Reviewers love that it has both a petite inner pocket and a magnetic closure to keep their stuff safe.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $22+. Available in two styles.

17. And finally, a portable hand-held fan so you can keep your cool when the mercury really starts to climb. It doesn’t hurt that it can double as a portable power bank if you’re in a pinch.

After a three-hour charge, you’ll get up to 14 hours of usage on the higher setting (which translates to roughly 21 hours on the lower one). It even has a built-in flashlight!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $24.99+ (originally $29.99). Available in three colours. Clip the coupon for $6 off.