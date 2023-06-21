The best spa in Canada is this peaceful oasis surrounded by forest

Nothing is quite so regenerative as a spa getaway and here in Canada, we’re blessed to have some amazing places to find peace, body, and mind. One Canadian spa was mentioned on a recent ranking and it’s being thrust into the spa spotlight globally.

A new ranking from SpaSeeekers rounded up spa experts’ top picks of the world’s most incredible spas and pools. On the list, which included picks from Austria and New Zealand to Dubai and Bali.

Scandinave Spa in Whistler, BC – about a two-hour drive from Vancouver – is officially the best spa in Canada according to SpaSeekers and it’s easy to see why.

“Amidst towering evergreens and snow-covered mountains, Scandinave Spa is a silent sanctuary that invites guests to experience the traditional Scandinavian baths in an eco-friendly setting,” wrote SpaSeeker.

“Its series of outdoor pools and hot baths, nestled amidst the dense forest, offers an immersive, all-weather, open-air retreat. The stark contrast of stepping from the heated pools to the chilly Canadian air creates an invigorating sensory journey that is the essence of the Nordic spa experience,” it wrote.

Although we may be biased, we agree. When you arrive at the quiet compound surrounded by the forest, it feels like you’re automatically a VIP or celebrity.

The hydrotherapy circuit journey you embark on at Scandinave Spa includes basically relaxing in heat, dipping into a cold plunge, and then resting before repeating the cycle.

Whether you warm up in a sauna or hot pool, you want to get toasty for about 10 to 15 minutes. Then, the cold plunge. While this part sounds unpleasant, leaving the warm cocoon to mercilessly plunge into freezing cold water, it’s over so quickly. The plunge doesn’t have to last that long at all.

Once you’re out of the plunge, you go find a place to sit or lay down for another 10 to 15 minutes. That’s where the magic starts to happen. Your body floods with tingling, relaxing sensations that make you feel like you’re happily stoned. You might even find yourself drifting off to sleep as you relax in a hammock or chaise, swaddled up in your robe.

The hours feel like minutes and the minutes feel like hours as you lose your grip on time as you sink into deeper and deeper relaxation with each cycle.

And, there couldn’t be a more beautiful setting for this experience. It feels like you’re tucked into a private forest enclave and you’ve become a part of nature. It’s the best spa in Canada, according to some!

Have you been to the Scandinave Spa in Whistler yet?