Canada's Best Restroom 2023 just opened nominations nationwide

It’s the contest you never knew you needed to participate in – Canada’s Best Restroom is back for 2023 and nominations for the country-wide competition just opened today.

Hosted by Cintas Canada Ltd, this annual list aims to shine a spotlight on washrooms across the country that have that certain je ne sais quoi.

In 2023, the restroom of Majesty and Friends, located in Manchester Square in Edmonton, was crowned the best of the best.

Other bathroom contenders included the Toronto Zoo’s African rainforest washroom, a restroom in the Versante hotel in Richmond, BC, and three other spots in Alberta.

Back for another year, this list is asking the Canadian public to help nominate non-residential bathrooms that meet high hygienic standards and have “unique design features.”

In order for a nominated restroom to be considered, the business owner or an authorized representative of the owner must approve, after that, the final restrooms are chosen by a committee, judged, and selected.

The deadline for submissions ends on May 13. When the finalists are announced, we’ll be here with names (and photos, hopefully!)

Click here to nominate your fave.

With files from Daily Hive’s Laine Mitchell