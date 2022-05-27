15 places you need to dine and drink at while in Las Vegas

Pink Paloma at Sunset Cocktail Hour at The Cosmopolitan | Hit Me Cake from CATCH (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

Flashing lights, slamming slots, pristine pools, and top-notch shopping — there are a lot of things that Las Vegas is known for, and these are just a few.

But aside from the world-class entertainment that’s synonymous with Sin City, this iconic destination located in Nevada’s Mojave Desert has us thinking of one thing and one thing only when we’re here: dining and drinking.

Whether it’s concepts helmed by celebrity chefs, sprawling extravagant buffets, or arguably the most Insta-worthy dining rooms and cocktail lounges on the planet you’re after, you’ll undoubtedly find it in Vegas’ food and beverage scene.

Other than people-watching, eating and drinking our way up, down, and around The Strip is the best way to spend the days and nights while in Vegas. Just be sure to bring your sunscreen and your appetite.

Here are some incredible places to dine and drink while in Las Vegas.

There’s a certain spark of curiosity and anticipation that arises when one hears about a strict, no photo policy in any dining establishment.

This rule can come off as a bit pretentious or intimidating, but that’s certainly not the case at Delilah, a modern-day supper club located at the exclusive Tower Suites enclave in Wynn Las Vegas.

As soon as you step into the space, you’re greeted with a seemingly flawless symphony of service.

It’s like clockwork here. Servers buzzing by with trays held high over their heads, towering decanters pouring deep red wines into glasses, and table-side services like the slicing of Delilah’s signature Wagyu Beef Wellington happening right before your eyes.

All of this works together seamlessly, so seamlessly in fact, that it feels as though someone is directing from behind a curtain, Wizard of Oz style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas (@delilahlv)

Inspired by the earliest showrooms of Las Vegas in 1950, folks in the upholstered booths, chairs, and barstools dotted around the space show up dressed to impress at Delilah. You kind of have to be here, as there’s a dress code.

This means “stylish attire” is required for both women and men. Shorts, sports apparel, tank tops, and open-toe shoes are not permitted.

But aside from the house policies, Delilah is a place that feels good to be in. Like everyone around is happy to be there too, and that’s something that can’t be phoned in or easily replicated.

You’ll know it when you feel it, and when you do, the food automatically tastes better – especially when you are obligated to dive right in as one is forced to forgo taking endless photos of their dishes.

The food program here is loaded with a selection of premium shellfish, steaks, and caviar service too. Just like the room itself, scanning down the menu brings you a sense of nostalgia.

Think King Crab Caesar, Wagyu Steak Tartare, Delilah Chopped Salad, Chicken Tenders, and the crowd favourite, Pigs In A Blanket.

During our visit, we opted for the Delilah Fish & Chips, a Potato Crusted Dover Sole served with Crushed English Peas, Pommes Soufflé, Malt Vinegar Beurre Blanc, and a classic Tartar Sauce.

We’d go as far as saying if you’re going to do one high-end dinner while in Vegas, make a reservation here. We can assure you that once you’re surrounded by Foie Gras French Toast, Carrot Soufflé, and Grandma’s Gooey Butter Cake (Chef’s family recipe), there will be no room for doubt.

You’ll be floating out of the Wynn on cloud nine after dining at Delilah if you’re anything like us.

Located inside the famed Venetian Resort, stepping into BRERA osteria is truly like taking a quick trip to Italy.

You’ll find this in the heart of St. Mark’s Square in the Grand Canal Shoppes, complete with an ever-changing “Italian sky” that transitions from dawn to dusk in a matter of minutes.

We also can’t forget to mention the guitar and vocalist duo that start singing while perched from one of the arches high above BRERA’s “outdoor” patio in the square.

In addition to being one of the best places to head for a photo op, this spot makes a mean Margherita pizza.

Besides authentic wood-fired oven pizzas, folks will find all the staples we know and love from the beloved boot-shaped country here like homemade pasta, cured meats, and wood oven-baked breads too.

If you’re looking for a sweet deal (other than this concept’s housemade gelato and sorbet) check out the Aperitivo Hour.

It runs from 3 to 5 pm daily and offers guests 50% off pizza, cocktails, beer, and wines by the glass. You’re welcome.

Step off The Strip and explore Las Vegas’ downtown district.

There’s a lot to get into down in this area, especially on Fremont Street, an entertainment and gaming destination in the heart of the city.

We were able to discover a killer destination called Container Park thanks to local culinary experience Lipsmacking Foodie Tours.

Led by an energetic and informative tour guide, the downtown tour from this local operator takes attendees outside of the casinos and into the revitalized and booming downtown area, which happens to have a lively and diverse food scene.

You’ll get a lot of local, humble stories of culinary entrepreneurs around these parts, a stark contrast to the glamorous and over-the-top venues on the strip.

This is precisely what Container Park aims to promote, by the way.

The open-air shopping centre (guarded by a giant art installation from Burning Man) is filled with boutique shops and unique local restaurants. We’re told that the park doesn’t allow any chains or mainstream brands to set up shop here.

From craft beer destination Bin 702 to American Whiskey Bar Oak & Ivy, Container Park has fast-casual and dine-in options for whatever dining mood you’re in.

There’s also a lot of entertainment here – from zumba classes to live bands, you never know what you’re going to get from this spot, although we can confirm you’ll find delicious grub and drinks.

It’s hard to get into the dining room at CATCH in Las Vegas and it has nothing to do with getting a reservation.

This location boasts an impressive sprawling hallway adorned with thousands of intricate faux flowers and greenery leading from the entrance and lobby of the ARIA Resort & Casino to the CATCH hostess stand.

It’s a seriously photo-worthy stretch and there’s even a floral wall and bench complete with a scuba diver ready for the perfect pic.

The stunning vibes carry on once you pass the restaurant’s threshold and head into the main dining room.

This spot is known as a go-to dining destination for celebrities in NYC and LA, so one is always on the lookout for a familiar, famous face.

But if you can’t spot a star there’s plenty of A-list grub to look at instead.

Seafood, sushi, and steak are the name of the game here.

Unlike Delilah, we quickly gathered that phones seem to be encouraged here based on the interactive nature of many of the popular dishes.

This restaurant’s namesake signature offering, the CATCH Roll, is torched at your table and the Hit Me Cake comes complete with #HitMe chocolate letters that are eventually enveloped in a gooey pool of Liquid Klondike and Dulce De Leche Ice Cream once the bar at the top of the stack is cracked open.

Dessert here is a must, so be sure to save room.

Why not fly high over the best of the American West or Iceland with a buzz?

That’s not something you’ll have a hard time doing at FlyOver Las Vegas, as the attraction actually has a pretty impressive bar onsite, The Lost Cactus.

Located right next to the Hard Rock Cafe on Las Vegas Boulevard, folks can head here and have a cocktail before or after an immersive ride of a lifetime where you glide and dive over awe-inspiring landscapes thanks to state-of-the-art technology.

The Lost Cactus offers signature drinks and bite-sized snacks as well. We were partial to the Prickly Pear Margarita and the Tipsy Mule, but there are mocktails up for order too if you’d prefer to stay sharp to soak in the ride.

ONE Steakhouse can be found inside the new Virgin Hotels Las Vegas located east of the Las Vegas Strip.

The hotel and casino resort previously operated as the Hard Rock Hotel from 1995 to 2020, and the luxurious steakhouse only opened its doors in March 2021.

This concept is brought to us by brothers Michael Morton and David Morton, aka two members of “the first family of steakhouses.”

The duo’s legendary restaurateur father, Arnie Morton, founded Morton’s Restaurant Group/Morton’s Steakhouse over four decades ago. That brand now operates 65 restaurants around the US, Asia, and even Canada.

Guests who head to ONE can expect classic steakhouse offerings with a Vegas flair.

One can’t go wrong with steak or chilled seafood here, and sides like Ricotta Gnocchi and Lobster Mac & Cheese make heading here with a group tempting as you can cover more ground menu-wise.

The 9,000 sq ft venue itself features a LED video wall and sprawls across two floors, so lots of room for cocktailing and devouring this concept’s show-stopping Tomahawk Feast, which serves 10 to 12 people.

Just be sure to give 72 hours advanced notice for this spread.

One of our all-time favourite luxury resort casinos and hotels in Las Vegas, The Cosmopolitan has many food and beverage destinations we’d recommend (Momofuku, Eggslut, Secret Pizza), but the Sunset Cocktail Hour is not to be missed.

We hate to bring up photos again but…if you didn’t take a picture did you even go? The Sunset Cocktail Hour takes place early every Thursday at North Bar at Boulevard Pool from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

This space overlooks the iconic Las Vegas Strip, so sipping on a make-your-own margarita from the Summer Spritz cart here just hits different.

To top this experience, French musician Natty Rico – who plays the sax and deejays at the same time – turns up the energy as the sun sets in the distance.

The vibe here just screams Vegas so if you feel like kicking your weekend off with a bang, we’d certainly recommend doing it here.

For a lot of people, it doesn’t feel like Vegas until you step foot into one of the city’s infamous dayclubs.

Perhaps some of the best people-watching destinations in the entire city, there’s a handful of top-tier open-air day drinking havens to choose from, but we checked out arguably the most hyped one – TAO Beach Dayclub.

Located on the 4th floor of the resort, the newly expanded Venetian Pool Deck (it’s doubled in size) reopened in April 2022 and the base from the DJ platform has been bumping ever since.

World-renowned artists such as Sam Feldt, Alesso, and DJ Fisher play sets that serve as the score behind the theatrics that is an epic Las Vegas pool party.

With a capacity of 3,000 people, most groups aim to reserve daybeds and one of 29 luxury cabanas, where the pitchers of margarita flow and bites like flatbreads, sandwiches, and Spicy Tuna Tartare on Crispy Rice come sliding across your table.

There’s of course, the option to just enter and dip in the communal plunge pool – but we personally prefer to situate ourselves front and centre by the DJ booth. If you aim to do the same, phone-grippers beware – splashes of water immediately spray the crowd.

Bring your sunnies and stamina, this spot is a sight to be seen.

Calling all Bravo fans and cocktail connoisseurs, Vanderpump à Paris is a must-hit spot during your trip the Las Vegas.

Whether you agreed with Lisa Vanderpump during the #puppygate scandal immortalized on season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills or not, there’s no denying the British restaurateur and television personality curates a stellar experience in each of her concepts.

The newest addition to her portfolio, Vanderpump à Paris, features a whimsical and borderline magical interior.

Inspired by an old Parisian courtyard, the menu is an extension of that. The physical menu can be purchased for $20 USD if you’re keen to hang onto it.

Boasting show-stopping sips like Vanderpump Sangria and The French Poodle topped with fluffy pink cotton candy, the pièce de résistance of our visit had to be the Eiffel Tower complete with multi-coloured shots.

We can confirm this place is extra, and it’s safe to say we love it.

A departure from the “no phones allowed” celebrity-studded Nobu locations around the world, Nobu Paris keeps Chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s signature Japanese cuisine and puts it in a lively open-concept dining room atmosphere within Paris Las Vegas.

One of the brand’s locations operating in the city (the world’s first-ever Nobu Hotel is located in Caesars Palace, along with a restaurant and lounge at that property), this Paris outpost is the second for Nobu in Las Vegas and it opened in April 2022.

The 140-seat restaurant welcomes diners to sit down, relax, and enjoy colourful, classic cold dishes packed with flavour like the Yellowtail Jalapeño alongside the brand’s famous array of sushi maki, nigiri, and sashimi.

This is exactly what it sounds like, a handful of deliciousness topped with a signature oh-so-photo-worthy slutty egg.

We can confirm the line you will almost definitely find when you arrive here is worth the wait, especially if you get a mimosa to-go with your handheld.

Known for its small yet mighty selection of sandwiches, we kept it simple and ordered the classic when we popped by: Bacon, Egg, and Cheese.

If your post-Vegas party stomach can handle it, there are other tempting options we’d recommend. The Fairfax is made with cage-free soft scrambled eggs and chives, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, and sriracha mayo.

If you’re looking for something more substantial, the Gaucho offers diners a seared wagyu tri-tip steak, cage-free over medium egg, chimichurri, red onions, and dressed arugula.

All of Eggslut’s sandwiches are served on a warm brioche bun. Bread is made locally and delivered fresh daily.

This concept currently operates locations in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, the UK, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore, so if you happen to see it during your travels, run don’t walk.

If you’re after the beach vibes without the fist-pumping, head to Kassi Beach House at Virgin Resorts.

The idea here is to feel like you’ve stepped onto the Italian seaside. Let us tell you, the coastal-inspired laid-back trattoria atmosphere is in full force.

You might still find a DJ playing at this concept, but design-wise it’s all casual beach cabanas, natural woods, and woven details.

Brought to us by restaurateur Nick Mathers, Kassi is known for its picture-perfect dining room, pool-facing outdoor patio, and its tempting bottomless rosé offering, available daily from 11 am to 4 pm.

Kassi offers a menu of brunch and dinner eats. We nibbled on the eatery’s pizzas but also dabbled in some mid-morning fare like the ricotta pancakes.

If you’re keen on sharing there are tons of options here.

From mezze platters to the smoked salmon platter — if a drink and some bites with a group is what you’re after you shouldn’t sleep on Kassi.

It’s easy to see why folks head up to this standout cocktail lounge located on the 66th floor of Resorts World Las Vegas for a drink, as the scenery is stellar.

The expansive views of the Las Vegas Strip are one thing, but Alle Lounge also boasts an extensive collection of fine and rare spirits.

We’re told the interior of this spot was inspired by the penthouse of legendary American singer Frank Sinatra.

The glamour factor is certainly there for us, and if you’re sipping on a glass of bubbles soaking in the view, it’s sure to make you feel on top of the world as well.

Latin supreme!

Viva celebrates Latin cooking and all the gorgeous flavour that comes with it. Created in collaboration with Esquire Magazine’s “Chef of the Year,” this spot showcases Chef Ray Garcia’s take on this colourful cuisine.

Patrons who head here will find a larger-than-life dining room where they can enjoy a brunch and dinner menu packed with regional dishes and small plates.

During our meal we opted for the Chicharron with garlic mojo, radish sprouts, and pickled cabbage, as well as the Yellowtail Ceviche. Both were exceptional.

As one would expect with any top-notch spot in this restaurant category, we can confirm the guacamole and house margarita are majorly up to snuff as well.

Overall, Las Vegas is truly a delight for the eyes and the stomach. Be sure to check out these places when you’re in town next.

The author of this story was hosted by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.