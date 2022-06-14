Bucket list: The most breathtaking hotels in Canada you have to visit once in your life

From coast to coast, Canada is one of the most beautiful countries in the world.

And whether they’re in the middle of our big cities or situated in serene nature, our home and native land also has incredible hotels and resorts. We’ve rounded up the best of the best right here.

British Columbia

Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge

The property that made “glamping” a thing. Get up close and personal with beautiful British Columbia at this safari style property, where you’ll also be sleeping outside — kind of.

Clayoquot Wilderness Resort consists of twenty-five luxurious tents with contemporary and modern finishes, creating a cozy and elevated vibe.

Book an appoint the Healing Grounds Spa before your visit for some R&R. Adventure is abound here, with activities like canyoning, a helicopter tour and archery.

The Wickaninnish Inn

The premiere destination in Tofino, British Columbia. Located right on the unspoiled and rugged Chesterman Beach, the Wickaninnish Inn (also referred to as “The Wick”) is the perfect spot to explore the area while also unwinding at the property.

The hotel includes fine dining spot The Pointe Restaurant, which serves up in impeccable brunch or multi-course dinner.

Wellness and relaxation is also on the docket with the award-winning Ancient Cedars Spa, fitness centre and private yoga classes.

The Fairmont Pacific Rim

The crown jewel of Vancouver hotels: meet the Fairmont Pacific Rim. This luxe, marble oasis features the best lobby lounge in town with an open concept layout serving up fresh sushi and a bevy of cocktails by Creative Beverage Director Grant Sceney.

A suite at the Fairmont Pacific Rim.

Adjacent, cafe turned wine bar Giovane is another buzzy spot, and upstairs, find the dreamy Botanist restaurant.

The views at the outdoor Willow Stream Spa are some of the most incredible views of the Lower Mainland, which can be enjoyed after one of their indulgent treatments. The rooms here are also a serene escape from the bustle of downtown.

Oak Bay Beach Hotel

If you been to Victoria, add it to your list again with a visit to The Oak Bay Beach Hotel, which earned the distinction of being the #1 hotel in Canada by CN Traveler.

Situated in the scenic and upscale neighbourhood of Oak Bay, their indulgent mineral pool and hot tubs are perfectly situated to take in the legendary view. Adjacent to the outdoor pool area is Victoria’s only waterfront spa, Beachhouse.

Treatments are available in their sea facing gazebo, including their facials and massages. The food options here range from the casual Faro Handcrafted Pizza & Tasting Room and Snug Pub to weekend-only The Dining Room.

Sparkling Hill Resort

A slice of Switzerland in B.C. Nestled in the hills of the Okanagan, this unique spa property overlooks the Ellison Provincial Park. Sparkling isn’t just a metaphor at this resort — there’s literal crystals, as in the Swarovski kind, all through the resort.

The connection is due to the ownership: Gernot Langes-Swarovski is a member of the iconic family.

The main attraction at Sparkling Hill Resort is the Insta-worthy infinity pool, which can be enjoyed before or after their indoor options (including one that’s accented with a crystal sky).

Four Seasons Whistler

Whistler is an international destination for many, and this resort is the best in the region. Just outside of the village, the Four Seasons Whistler is spacious and luxe with it’s winter-esque cabin feel.

Suites are generous in size at this hotel, which also includes the best pool and (multiple) hot tubs in Whistler.

Dining options range here from the casual Braidwood Tavern to the more formal Sidecut Steakhouse. The outdoor S’mores Station is beloved on Instagram for a reason: don’t miss adding this to your agenda.

Ontario

The 1 Hotel

Toronto’s newest hotspot is here to stay. The eco-centric 1 Hotel is both stylish and sustainable all throughout the property, which includes cozy, nature infused rooms.

The first 1 Hotel property in Canada is also home to Harriet’s Rooftop, which started at the West Hollywood outpost in California.

Soak in the views of the CN Tower and Toronto skyline at the six’s most exclusive lounge.

The Hazelton Hotel

This OG Yorkville property still reigns supreme. The Hazelton Hotel is all luxury from the moment you step into the black marbled lobby.

Just as stylish from the day it opened, it’s all in the details at the Hazelton from the ONE restaurant to the rooms.

Privacy and exclusivity is paramount here: it’s sceney, but not in an in-your-face way. Don’t miss the spa which uses luxe Valmont products from Switzerland.

Shangri-La Toronto

This Asian inspired property is unlike any other in the city. The Shangri-La is located in the heartbeat of Toronto’s downtown just steps from iconic Queen Street West.

The hotel accurately describes itself as a contemporary haven, with zen-like rooms designed for rest and relaxation.

Soak in the city views through a floor to ceiling window in the marble bathtub after a visit to the health club. Shangri-La Toronto also boats the city’s only Miraj Hammam Spa, which features traditional Middle Eastern treatments like gommage.

Pillar and Post Inn & Spa

Luxury meets country cottage chic at this Niagara-on-the-Lake hotel, which is part of the Vintage Hotels group. The five-star Pillar and Post Inn & Spa has been a staple in the region since it opened in 1970.

Housed in a 19th century heritage building that’s been renovated, elements of old world charm remain with the original post and beam construction in the lobby.

Indulge in afternoon tea in their delightful Prince of Wales Drawing Room, or make an appointment at the 100 Fountain Spa.

Langdon Hall Country House Hotel & Spa

Another must-visit Relais & Chateaux property in Canada is the Langdon Hall. Located in Cambridge, 90 minutes away from Niagara, this stately home is filled with history.

The warm and inviting rooms aren’t the norm here with with their cozy and chic decor that feels as if you were at a friends cottage for the weekend.

Enjoy a walk in their manicured gardens, where they also grow their own vegetables used on-site in the dining room’s seasonally changing menu. This gorgeous property also includes a spa and pool, ideal for the summer season.

JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa

The prime property in Ontario’s cottage country.

The JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa is immersed in both nature and luxury on Lake Rousseau, which is two hours from Toronto.

Unpretentious elegance is the theme at this refurbished property, which is family friendly with a pool and plenty of outdoor activities. Kick back and enjoy the view over a glass of wine or a meal Italian Teca or Muskoka Chophouse.

Quebec

Manoir Hovey

Set on Lake Massawippi, this 19th century North Hatley estate is arguably Canada’s most romantic getaway.

The 5-star Relais & Châteaux estate draws from southern inspiration for its 36 spacious rooms, which are in both the main manor and in exterior cottages (including a secluded 3-bedroom chalet).

Manoir Hovey is also home to the award-winning Le Hatley Restaurant which is an artful showcase of Quebec’s local cuisine, with many ingredients from the chef’s edible garden.

A three-floor spa is also set to open this winter complete with an infinity pool.

Auberge Saint-Antoine

New and old come together at this museum inspired hotel in the heart of Québec City’s Old Port that has hundreds of artefacts on display from French and British colonial regimes.

Although a contemporary Relais & Châteaux property, the Auberge Saint-Antoine is actually housed in an original building that dates back to 1687.

The four-star restaurant is a culinary exploration of French Canadian cuisine.

Fairmont Queen Elizabeth

The Fairmont Queen Elizabeth has been a Montreal staple since 1958, but you’d never know it with its contemporary refresh.

A luxe and spacious lobby hosts the trendy and bustling coffee shop Krema, which is among the best lattes in town.

Rooms and suites are generous at this luxe city property, which also houses the relaxing Moment Spa. Located just steps from Rue St. Catherine, this Fairmont is also in a prime location for all of your shopping desires.

Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac

Get lost in the fantasy of this gorgeous castle situated on the St. Lawrence River, overlooking Quebec City.

The heritage Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac is known to be one of the most photographed hotels on the globe — and for good reason.

Spacious rooms are appointed with traditional and contemporary decor for a relaxing stay.

Alberta

Fairmont Banff Springs

This might be the fairest of them all. The Fairmont Banff Springs is arguably the most exquisitely maintained property in the entire country.

Canada’s ‘Castle In The Rockies’ never fails to deliver with its whimsical fairy tale vibe that has all of the modern luxuries one could imagine (and more).

Take in the unique view of the Rocky Mountains over tea in the contemporary and stylish Rundle Bar, which also includes a mysterious library room.

The trio of plunge pools and mineral pool in the Willowstream Spa are also a highlight.

Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise

A 45-minute drive from the Fairmont Banff Springs, the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise is equally as iconic.

Perhaps the most Instagrammed hotel on the globe, this immaculately maintained property overlooks the famed turquoise lake it’s named after.

The Fairview Bar & Restaurant’s massive arch windows create a bright and sunny atmosphere overlooking the postcard worthy scenery.

Newfoundland

Fogo Island Inn

For the adventure traveller. The secluded and remote Fogo Island Inn is a one-of-a-kind experience you won’t fund anywhere else.

This luxury property is housed in an ultra-modern building overlooking the sea and jagged rocks of Fogo Island, Newfoundland.

Each of the cozy 29 rooms pays homage to the region with contemporary design elements, in addition to offering a world class view. Explore Fogo Island through their seven unique seasons with activities like wildlife watching, guided hikes, boat tours and more.

Saskatchewan

The James Hotel

The contemporary and chic James Hotel is the spot to stay in Saskatoon.

The bright and airy hotel is chic and Instagram worthy, particularly the spacious rooms set along the banks of the South Saskatchewan River.

Culinary is also a cornerstone at this boutique hotel with both casual and elegant fare at the James Lobby Bar which also offers a bevy of bespoke cocktails.

The Hotel Saskatchewan, Autograph Collection

A quiet oasis in Regina, many are pleasantly surprised by this delightful hotel in a romantic heritage building.

Located on Victoria Avenue, the modern classical Hotel Saskatchewan has a decadent Parisian feel with through the entire building, including their spa and modern rooms.

Start the day off with a cup of Joe at the Cafe Royal, followed by breakfast in their Dining Room. The lobby area Circa 27 Lounge is also not to be missed.

Nova Scotia

Muir Hotel

This newly opened Halifax hotspot has taken hospitality in Nova Scotia to the next level. Located on prime real estate on the city’s waterfront, this is yet another Canadian spot offering incredible views.

The bespoke furniture at the contemporary Muir Hotel, which is part of Marriott’s acclaimed Autograph Collection, is a nod to Atlantic heritage with light greens, woods and Marine-inspired details that thoughtfully borrow from the past and present.

In-room bathrooms here are also immaculate, with luxe spa-like details such as rain showers and spacious marble tubs. Restaurant Drift is easily one of the best spots in town with it’s locally inspired Nova Scotia cuisine.

Cabot Cape Breton

Cabot Cape Breton offers arguably one of the most unique golfing experiences on the globe.

Located on the coastline of Inverness, Nova Scotia, this immersed-in-nature getaway has something for everyone (including the non-golfers).

Beyond the 72 rooms, the property also includes 19 luxe villas and three restaurants for varied options. The resort is also just a short walk from the main nearby village.

New Brunswick

The Algonquin Resort St. Andrews by-the-Sea, Autograph Collection

Seaside elegance is the vibe at this charming and historic resort.

The Autograph Collection’s The Algonquin Resort St. Andrews by-the-Sea is perfectly situated to experience the Atlantic nature while also unwinding and relaxing among their upgraded and modern amenities.

Golf is typically on the agenda here thanks to their award-winning course, but if that’s up your alley, there’s also a spa, outdoor pool, gardens and historic town to enjoy.

Yukon

Tincup Wilderness Lodge

The Tincup Wilderness Lodge allows you to experience the Yukon Territory in all its glory. Built in Kluane National Park on the shore of Tincup Lake, visitors will soak in the stunning scenery of both the lake and surrounding Ruby Range mountains.

There’s plenty of activities to book at this adult version of summer camp, which also includes a dreamy outdoor wood fired sauna and hot tub.

The quiet, isolated cabin-like property is open seasonally from mid-June to mid-September, with a limited number of bookings weekly. It can also only be reached by floatplane or helicopter.