Amazon Canada's best tech deals for Prime Day

Hey there! We hope you love our recommendations, all of which were independently selected by our editorial staff (though some may have been sent for consideration). Daily Hive may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

Amazon Canada’s Prime Day has landed, and with it, some seriously discounted tech goodies. Read on for all the best Prime Day tech deals you’ll almost certainly want to check out.

1. Up to 43% off a Renpho eye mask that’ll treat your peepers to major TLC.

It’ll not only massage around your orbital bone, but you can also set it to heat up or play some music if you’re in the mood for a full-on trip to relaxation station.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $50.99+ (originally $88.99). Available in three styles.

2. 20% off an outdoor security camera so you can peep who’s doing what outside your front door (or around your property).

Features you’ll probably love include enhanced and adjustable motion sensitivity, infrared night vision, and wide panning angle. It’s also subscription-free, so you won’t need to pay for data storage.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $79.99 (originally $99.99).

3. Up to 23% off a Samsung Galaxy Watch6 that might actually inspire you to keep a closer eye on your stats.

You’ll be able to track everything from distance cycled to calories burned. And thanks to its BIA sensor, you’ll also be able to get readings on your body mass index (as well as to-the-minute heart rate monitoring).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $399.99+ (originally $519.99). Available in several other styles and colours.

4. 61% off an Aerogarden Harvest so you can grow your own herbs and veggies all year.

If your green thumb is feeling a little less than verdant lately, fear not — this genius gadget will tell you when it’s time to add water and plant food and automatically turns the lights on and off, so you can literally set it and forget it. It comes with six seed pods, too, so you can get growing right away: Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $69.99 (originally $179.99).

5. 30% off an absolutely genius 3-in-1 Anker charger that can juice up three Apple devices at once.

It’s got MagSafe spots for your AirPods, Apple Watch, and (of course) your iPhone, but that’s not even its coolest feature: you can fold it down into a palm-sized cube, making it *chef’s kiss* for when you’re on the go.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $132.99 (originally $189.99).

6. Up to 48% off a Kasa smart plug that lets you control your devices via your favourite virtual assistant.

Using the companion app, you’ll also be able to remotely operate anything you’ve plugged into it and schedule things to turn on and off (even if you’re nowhere near home).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $10.44+ (originally $19.99).

7. 46% off a Nespresso Vertuo so you and your mouth can enjoy cafe-quality coffee without ever leaving home.

You don’t need to be a pro barista, either. The pods are equipped with a bar code, which means every cup is made exactly how it should be. It also comes with a milk frother, so you can slake your cravings for lattes, cappuccinos, and other frothy bevvies while you’re at it.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $188.99 (originally $349.99).

8. Up to 20% off a Theragun Mini that’ll help pound away your aches and pains.

You probably know the drill by now: high-speed percussion will treat your bod to some deep tissue therapy while being noticeably smaller and lighter than the OG Theragun. This bb also comes with three head attachments and three speeds so you can customize your treatment.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $198.99+ (originally $249+). Available in three colours.

9. Up to 20% off a folding Segway e-scooter so you can zip around town (and avoid traffic while you’re at it).

Reviewers love that the ride always feels smooth, even on uneven roads and terrain. It has a max speed of 30 km/h and a max range of 38 km before you’ll need to charge it up again.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $799.99+ (originally $999.99). Available in two styles.

10. 29% off an Instant Pot rice cooker if you just can’t seem to nail the process.

It can cook up to 12 servings at once and can even keep your grains nice and toasty until you’re ready to chow down.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $99.99 (originally $139.99).

11. 57% off a Razer gaming mouse that’s so fast and responsive that reviewers say it’s the best choice on the market.

It’s also wireless and ambidextrous, which is really just a bonus.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $74.99 (originally $174.99).

12. 25% off a KitchenAid stand mixer that’s specially designed for smaller spaces.

Though it’s a bit smaller than the original (and uber-popular) model, it still has all the same features, like 10-speed options and an attachment hub for things like spiralizers, meat grinder, ice shavers, and other fun stuff.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $329.99 (originally $439.99). Available in two colours.

13. 25% off a Kindle Paperwhite e-reader if you can’t imagine leaving home without your favourite novel.

What makes this version a standout compared to other e-readers is the screen: it not only has an adjustable brightness *and* colour temperature, but it’s totally glare-free, meaning you’ll be able to read comfortably at night, by the pool or just about anywhere else. There are plenty of protective covers on sale for Prime Day, too!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $119.99 (originally $159.99).

14. 41% off an Amazon Echo Show that’s about to become your home’s MVP.

This thing does it all: you can make video calls, check your calendar, control compatible smart devices, watch your shows, or simply display your fave pictures.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $99.99 (originally $169.99). Available in two colours.

15. 21% off a smart meat thermometer that’ll save you some guesswork the next time you’re cooking things up.

We gave this a proper test run over Thanksgiving, and let me be the first to say that if you’re striving for more accuracy (and less stress) in the kitchen, this has to be on your must-try list. Even though there’s a whole slew of in-app features, using it is as simple as stabbing it into your roast and then checking the temp (you can watch it in real-time on the app). I also love that it’s completely smooth, which means cleaning it after is a total breeze.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $118.95 (originally $149.95).

16. 30% off a Tushy bidet that I firmly believe is a total game-changer.

Hear me out, because I was a skeptic at first, too. But adding this to your toilet set-up not only feels bougie as heck — it actually helps you cut down on toilet paper use and prevents any back-there discomfort in the process.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $94.46 (originally $134.95).

17. 21% off a Levoit air purifier that reviewers say has made a noticeable difference in their home’s air quality (allergens? We don’t know her).

It also happens to be whisper-quiet, so you can leave it running all night without worrying about disturbing your precious rest time.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $69.99 (originally $89.13).

18. 30% off a pair of Tile Bluetooth trackers if you’re, quite frankly, sick and tired of losing your stuff.

While you can use the app to track your stuff, you can also enlist the help of your smart home devices to find them, too. And if your things happen to be out of range, you can still check their last known map location.

Get the pair from Amazon Canada for $55.99 (originally $79.99). Available in two other packs.

19. Up to 39% off a shiatsu neck massager to help work out some of those kinks.

Reviewers say it works so well that it helped with long-term aches and pains nothing else seemed to be able to solve (it’s also incredibly easy to use and automatically turns off after 15 minutes in case you accidentally doze off).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $54.99+ (originally $89.99). Available in four colours.

20. 30% off a fabric defuzzer that’ll help revive your old knits and upholstery.

Simply running it over fabric will get rid of bobbles and pills, and thanks to its anti-snag head attachment, you won’t have to stress about accidentally ripping a hole in delicate materials.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $15.99 (originally $22.97).