In a job market where you have options, why settle for anything less than the best? Best Workplaces in Canada just released its top employers lists for 2023, and it’s an eye-opening look into the world of work.
Great Place to Work® bills itself as the “global authority on workplace culture,” offering certifications, employee engagement surveys, and more to take the pulse of a company’s culture.
Each year, its highly anticipated top employers list showcases companies and organizations where the employee experience is outstanding.
Employers are grouped by size into four groups ranging from under 50 employees to over 1,000 employees.
Here’s a look at the top employers in Canada right now, and you can click the links to learn more and see the full lists:
Best Workplaces™ in Canada 2023 – Under 50 Employees
- Montreal Analytics – Information Technology, Montreal
- iFathom Corp – Professional Services, Ottawa
- Eclipsys Solutions Inc. – Information Technology, Kanata
- Candybox Marketing – Professional Services, Oakville
- iNTERFACEWARE Inc. – Health Care, Toronto
Best Workplaces™ in Canada 2023 – 50-99 Employees
- Opus Fund Services – Financial Services and Insurance, Halifax
- Equium Group – Real Estate, Calgary
- DrugBank – Information Technology, Edmonton
- Coconut Software – Information Technology, Saskatoon
- WW Canada, ULC – Information Technology, Oakville
Best Workplaces™ in Canada 2023 – 100-999 Employees
- 7shifts – Information Technology, Saskatoon
- Axonify – Information Technology, Waterloo
- Online Business Systems – Information Technology, Winnipeg
- AMS (formerly Hire Power) – Professional Services, Toronto
- Fengate Asset Management – Financial Services and Insurance, Oakville
- You might also like:
- Loblaw will spend billions to open and renovate hundreds of Shoppers Drug Mart locations
- "Generation rent” will have to save 50% more than homeowners to retire
- https://dailyhive.com/canada/generation-rent-millennial-homeowners-renters-retirement
Best Workplaces™ in Canada 2023 – 1,000+ Employees
- Cisco – Information Technology, Toronto
- Admiral Insurance – Financial Services and Insurance, Halifax
- Salesforce – Information Technology, Toronto
- Intuit Canada, Information Technology, Toronto
- NVIDIA, Information Technology, Toronto
Many of the top companies on these lists were tech companies. The information technology industry seemed to dominate the lists, regardless of company size.
Other notable Canadian companies to make the lists included banks like RBC, TD, and Scotiabank. Canadian restaurant chain Joey Restaurant Group also made the list, coming in at #26 on the more than 1,000 employees list.
Will you be polishing your resume after seeing these lists?