In a job market where you have options, why settle for anything less than the best? Best Workplaces in Canada just released its top employers lists for 2023, and it’s an eye-opening look into the world of work.

Great Place to Work® bills itself as the “global authority on workplace culture,” offering certifications, employee engagement surveys, and more to take the pulse of a company’s culture.

Each year, its highly anticipated top employers list showcases companies and organizations where the employee experience is outstanding.

Employers are grouped by size into four groups ranging from under 50 employees to over 1,000 employees.

Here’s a look at the top employers in Canada right now, and you can click the links to learn more and see the full lists:

Cisco – Information Technology, Toronto Admiral Insurance – Financial Services and Insurance, Halifax Salesforce – Information Technology, Toronto Intuit Canada, Information Technology, Toronto NVIDIA, Information Technology, Toronto

Many of the top companies on these lists were tech companies. The information technology industry seemed to dominate the lists, regardless of company size.

Other notable Canadian companies to make the lists included banks like RBC, TD, and Scotiabank. Canadian restaurant chain Joey Restaurant Group also made the list, coming in at #26 on the more than 1,000 employees list.

Will you be polishing your resume after seeing these lists?