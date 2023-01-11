Here are the 25 best places to work in Canada in 2023

On the hunt for a job, but don’t know where to start? Glassdoor has you covered.

The US-based site that lets employees review companies has just revealed its list of the best places to work in Canada in 2023.

It’s the perfect jumping-off point if you’re looking for a workplace that ticks all of the boxes for your career goals.

“The past year brought extreme highs and lows for job seekers and employees, but despite an increasingly uncertain job market, Glassdoor data shows there are still companies hyper-focused on creating outstanding employee experiences,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor’s chief executive officer.

According to the site, the list is based on the anonymous feedback employees provided on Glassdoor about their job, work environment, and employer over the past year.

The rankings were calculated using a company’s overall rating, which is based on a five-point scale with one meaning the employee was very dissatisfied, three meaning the workplace is okay, and five meaning the employee was very satisfied.

The best workplaces in Canada feature employers across multiple industries including technology, finance, consulting, telecommunications and insurance.

Google nabs the top spot with a 4.7 rating out of 5.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Google (@google)

Ten companies are newcomers to the list, including QuadReal (third place with a 4.7), Ericsson-Worldwide (fourth place with a 4.7), and iA Groupe financier (fifth place with a 4.6).

Only Apple (17th place with a 4.6) has made the list every year for the past eight years.

The tech industry continues to dominate with great employee culture and career growth opportunities. There are eight tech employers on the list including Google, Nokia (14th place with a 4.6), and Apple.

Here’s the full list of the 25 best places to work in Canada in 2023, including reviews for the top 10.

Company Rating: 4.7

See open jobs

“Good perks and salary. There are a lot of cool projects to work on and you get recognition for your work. Easy to move to another project if interested. Great work-life balance. The culture is great.” — Software Engineer (Montreal, QC)



Company Rating: 4.7

See open jobs

“A dynamic and engaging job that allows me to work to maintain and improve customer experience.” — Field Application Specialist (Toronto, ON)

Company Rating: 4.7

See open jobs

“Outstanding quality of people. Mentoring and internal advancement are always available. An organization that talks the talk and walks the walk. Extremely serious about the life work balance Amazing ability for guidance and assistance at the tip of your fingers. Brilliant work environment, no toxicity. Excellent training and support. Benefits are some of the best I have seen. We should all have such strong and noble values, amazing.” – Assistant Property Manager (Toronto, ON)



Company Rating: 4.6

See open jobs

“Great work culture, supportive system, great teamwork.” – Senior Hardware Developer (Ottawa, ON)

Company Rating: 4.6

See open jobs

“Competitive salary. Possibility of advancement and [to] evolve in a new position inside the company. Good work-life balance. Excellent HR department. You are not treated like a number. Great work colleagues.” – Administrative Secretary (Montreal, QC)

Company Rating: 4.6

See open jobs

“Excellent environment and work-life balance. Very friendly, super smart coworkers” – Senior Software Engineer (Montreal, QC)

Company Rating: 4.6

See open jobs

“Amazing tech implementation. Great virtual support and amazing support staff. Wonderful training programs. Simplicity in collaboration with different regions” – Real Estate Agent (Vancouver, BC)

Company Rating: 4.6

See open jobs

“I work with a wonderful team and have only good things to say about this company. They know how to make their employees happy.” — IT Access Management Technician (Montreal, QC)

Company Rating: 4.6

See open jobs

“Positive attitude of management. Great team spirit. Focused on individuals growth aligned with business” – Solution Architect (Toronto, ON)

Company Rating: 4.6

See open jobs

“Very good culture- a healthy environment to work in. Good work-life balance” – Financial Analyst (Toronto, ON)

Company Rating 4.6

Company Rating 4.6

Company Rating 4.6

Company Rating 4.6

Company Rating 4.6

Company Rating 4.6

Company Rating 4.6

Company Rating 4.6

Company Rating 4.6

Company Rating 4.6

Company Rating 4.6

Company Rating 4.6

Company Rating 4.6

Company Rating 4.6

Company Rating 4.6