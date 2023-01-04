Looking for a job? These are officially the best places to work in the world

The best places to work across the globe have been revealed, and many are offering jobs in Canada.

The top 20 best places to work were announced on Wednesday for the year 2022. The list includes a number of diverse businesses, including healthcare, biotechnology, and IT.

To be considered, at least one of the continents the company operates in should recognize it as an outstanding employer.

Pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, which was crowned one of Canada’s 100 best places to work in 2020, secured its #1 position on this new list as well. The company employs more than 300 people across a variety of fields, including medical, human resources, and sales.

“At Novo Nordisk Canada, we offer an extensive employee development plan in order to attract and retain the best employees,” reads the “Working in Canada” page on their website. “We have a robust recruitment process in place to ensure that we hire people who are ambitious and driven and will fit well in our friendly team culture.”

Japanese multinational Takeda kept the healthcare trend going, securing itself the second position, followed by tech giant Dell.

Here’s the full list of all the best places to work.

1. Novo Nordisk

2. Takeda

3. Dell

4. MSD

5. Amway

6. Alcon

7. AstraZeneca

8. Webhelp

9. Safran

10. Hilti

11. BSH

12. Comdata

13. AIA Group

14. Fujitsu

15. Doctolib

16. Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ)

17. Diageo

18. Jardine Schindler Group

19. Servier

20. Roche

“Companies that made the top list this year demonstrated excellence in the workplace, by creating differentiated employee experiences and inclusive cultures that lead to stronger, more sustainable business results,” said the Best Places to Work program in a news release.

“Those companies know how to build a competitive advantage regardless of potential barriers, including company size, geographic dispersion and industry characteristics.”

If you’re curious about Canadian-only top employers, Mediacorp Canada Inc. published its list of the country’s top 100 employers for 2023 back in November.