The best NBA betting sites in Canada 2023

The 2023 NBA season has arrived, and we’re here to report on the best NBA betting sites available. If you’re looking to get in on the action and bet on the NBA, then you’ll want to take advantage of this quick breakdown of the best NBA betting sites available to Canadian basketball fans.

Best NBA betting sites ranked

Sports Interaction

When picking the best basketball betting sites, it’s hard to beat the homegrown brands. Sports Interaction excels at giving Canadian customers in Canada superior betting experiences and customer support.

What makes it stand out among the top NBA sportsbooks is Sports Interaction’s commitment to real-time odds, top-notch live betting, and same-game parlay offerings. Sports fans in Canada love to bet on basketball, and Sports Interaction doesn’t take that for granted. You can be sure to enjoy one of the top NBA betting sites in Canada when you sign up with Sports Interaction.

TonyBet

The brainchild of world-renowned poker player Tony G, TonyBet prides itself on being the betting expert’s choice. TonyBet’s commitment to analytics and betting info makes it one of the best NBA betting sites around.

You’ll find a wealth of leagues and events on offer at TonyBet, but even if you’ve only got eyes for the NBA, TonyBet has you covered. With breakdowns, past results, head-to-head stats, and more, you’ll feel like a basketball betting analyst in no time while betting with this upstart brand.

Basketball-crazy Europe can go toe to toe with anyone when it comes to excitement over the NBA and TonyBet doesn’t disappoint when it comes to delivering an exciting basketball sportsbook.

bet365

A giant in the sports betting space, you’ll always be in good hands betting the NBA at bet365.

As a one-stop shop for basketball betting, bet365 delivers at every level, providing

comprehensive coverage, odds, and stats. bet365’s wealth of parlays, live bets, and props means you’ll never run out of angles to bet.

Basketball never feels second to any market at bet365 as they feature the globally loved game front and center. A list of the best basketball betting sites is not complete without bet365 and NBA betting fans in Canada will not be disappointed when signing.

Northstar Bets

Back to our homegrown brands, Northstar Bets excels as an insightful and informative NBA sportsbook.

As a sportsbook built in Canada that Canadians can rely on, Northstar Bets knows firsthand the passion of Canadian basketball fans. When exploring Northstar Bets, you’ll find the NBA front and centre. Overall, there’s no lack of things to bet on when it comes to basketball at Northstar Bets.

What’s more, Northstar Bets’ Sports Insights section provides the keen basketball bettor with a wealth of information and knowledge that can lead to more informed NBA bets. From futures breakdowns to game previews and the latest trends, Northstar keeps basketball fans clued in and ready to react to the ever-evolving NBA season.

Bet99

Rounding out our top 5, Bet99 provides another strong case for choosing a Canadian-made brand when looking for the best NBA betting sites.

Bet99 excels at giving you a bleeding-edge overview of all the basketball action unfolding. With unrivalled in-play betting options, betting on basketball while you watch live has never been easier.

Canadian brands understand Canadian fans, and Bet99 is no exception when it comes to offering NBA betting options. You’ll be well taken care of and never run out of categories to ponder. Signing up at Bet99 is a wise choice for the discerning Canadian NBA bettor.

What makes the best NBA betting Site?

You always want to be on the lookout for key factors when shopping for the perfect basketball sportsbook. Namely, we want to see several key things.

Front and centre NBA betting leagues Basketball live betting Easy-to-use basketball betting app A variety of markets and competitive odds

NBA betting is front and centre

When choosing your preferred NBA sportsbook, you’ll want to see that your favourite sport to bet on is not confined to the back rooms but is right out in front and valued. You’ll want to make sure that the sportsbooks you choose love the NBA as much as you do!

Basketball live betting

Once you’ve done some shopping and narrowed down your list, ask yourself: who’s going to give me the best live basketball betting experience when I sit down to watch the games? The perfect compliment to enjoying live NBA games on TV is having a plethora of live basketball markets at your fingertips.

Best basketball betting app

Speaking of fingertips, we can’t for one second overlook the importance of your chosen NBA sportsbook’s mobile experience. Once you’ve found a few you like, take ’em out for a test drive to see who performs to the highest standards.

A variety of NBA betting markets

Finally, we as basketball fans want to have access to as many markets and bets as we can possibly think of. Got a bet in mind? Make sure you’ve signed up to a sportsbook that matches your ambition. Whether it be straight-up game lines, futures, props, or live bets, picking an NBA sports betting site that offers you the kind of markets you are looking for is going to be a major selling point.

NBA betting FAQs

Is betting on basketball legal in Canada?

Absolutely. Canada’s betting market is legal, regulated, and safe. You can bet with

confidence at nearly all basketball sportsbooks certified to operate in Canada.

How do I bet on basketball online?

Simply navigate to an NBA sportsbook that interests you and complete the signup process.

Open to Canadian residents aged 19 and over, new members will be asked to provide proof of residence while creating an account.

What types of basketball bets can I place?

From game lines to props and futures, sportsbook customers in Canada will have access to a wealth of NBA markets. When choosing your favourite basketball sportsbooks, be sure to browse all the various NBA bets one can make.