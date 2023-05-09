Are you fed up with poor management at work? Do you find yourself constantly questioning the decisions of your superiors or feeling unappreciated?

If so, it might be time to consider a change.

Fortunately, there are many Canadian companies that prioritize good management for you to consider.

On Tuesday, Deloitte released its list of Canada’s best-managed companies for 2023, which might be a great place to start.

Deloitte’s leading business awards program recognizes private Canadian-owned companies for talent retention, sustainability, corporate resilience, and innovation.

Here’s a look at the companies that made the list.

Good management is essential for a company’s success and to make it a desirable place to work.

Transportation and freight companies feature heavily on the list, regardless of company size. These may be particularly appealing to those looking for a well-managed workplace.

Perhaps it’s time to take a closer look at your own company’s management practices.

Will you be dusting off your resume for a better-managed workplace?