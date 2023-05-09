Are you fed up with poor management at work? Do you find yourself constantly questioning the decisions of your superiors or feeling unappreciated?
If so, it might be time to consider a change.
Fortunately, there are many Canadian companies that prioritize good management for you to consider.
On Tuesday, Deloitte released its list of Canada’s best-managed companies for 2023, which might be a great place to start.
Deloitte’s leading business awards program recognizes private Canadian-owned companies for talent retention, sustainability, corporate resilience, and innovation.
Here’s a look at the companies that made the list.
Best-Managed Companies in Canada – Under 100 Employees
- Light Speed Logistics Inc – Transportation Group, Rocky View County
- Rustica Foods – Food Production, Anjou
- Energy Logistics – Transportation Group, LaSalle
- Sinobec Group Inc. – Aluminum Supplier, Montreal
- Therrien– Construction Company, Nicolet
Best-Managed Companies in Canada – Under 1000 Employees
- Blendtek – Manufacturing Company, Cambridge
- Caravan Group of Companies – Supply Chain Management, Oakville
- eStruxture Data Centers – Data Centre Platform, Vancouver
- Gincor Werx – Transportation Company, Mattawa
- ITI – IT Consulting, Victoria
- Lee Valley Tools Ltd, Tool Company, Ottawa
- Librairie Renaud-Bray Inc. Bookstores, Montreal
- Mevotech LP – Auto Parts Retailer, North York
- StackAdapt – Software Company, Toronto
- Synergie Canada Inc. – Logistics Company, Blainville
- The Universal Group – Health and Safety Training Academy, Burnaby
- Transit – Auto Parts Manufacturer, Toronto
- Tulloch – Engineering Consulting, Maple Ridge
- Ren’s Pets – Pet Stores, Oakville
Best-Managed Companies in Canada – Over 1000 Employees
- Dilawri Group of Companies – Automotive Group, Vancouver
- Champlain Seafood – Food Manufacturing, Dieppe
- Diversicare Canada Management Services Co. – Nursing Care Facilities, Richmond
- Groupe Morneau – Freight Services, Montreal
- Logistec – Environmental Solutions, Montreal
- Metro Supply Chain Group Inc. – Supply Chain Operations, Montreal
- Roy. – Building Maintenance, Anjou
- Seaboard Transport Group – Shipping Service, Vancouver
Good management is essential for a company’s success and to make it a desirable place to work.
Transportation and freight companies feature heavily on the list, regardless of company size. These may be particularly appealing to those looking for a well-managed workplace.
Perhaps it’s time to take a closer look at your own company’s management practices.
Will you be dusting off your resume for a better-managed workplace?