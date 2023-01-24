NewsCanadaTravel TipsTravelCanada

Top choice: These are the best luxury hotels in the world, according to guests (PHOTOS)

National Trending Staff
Jan 24 2023, 6:49 pm
www.jardinsdolago.com

A new report from the high-end travel website Compare My Jet has revealed the best luxury hotels in the world, according to reviews from people who’ve stayed at them.

When you’re spending money on a five-star hotel, you want to make sure they’re actually worth the dough. There are “luxury” hotels that kind of suck, too, and you will definitely want to keep them off your list if you’re planning a trip any time soon.

The hotels were judged based on the number of guest complaints — “poor” or “terrible” reviews on CN Traveller and TripAdvisor.

In its research, Compare My Jet determined that the most common complaints at luxury hotels revolved around issues with access to hot water and room service, overpriced stays, rude or unprofessional staff, uncomfortable or dirty rooms, and outdated decor.

With all that in mind, these are the top 10 luxury five-star hotels with the fewest customer complaints, listed from best to good.

Jaya House River Park — Siem Reap, Cambodia

Number of reviews: 2,853 | % of bad reviews: 0.00%

best hotels

www.jayahouseriverparksiemreap.com

Hotel Colline de France — Gramado, Brazil

Number of reviews: 2,683 | % of bad reviews: 0.00%

www.collinedefrance.com.br

Ikos Aria — Kefalos, Greece

Number of reviews: 1,745 | % of bad reviews: 0.00%

www.ikosresorts.com/resorts/ikos-aria/

Rosewood Luang Prabang — Nauea Village, Laos

Number of reviews: 134 | % of bad reviews: 0.00%

www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/luang-prabang

Romance Istanbul Hotel — Istanbul, Turkey

Number of reviews: 3,070 | % of bad reviews: 0.03%

www.romanceistanbulhotel.com

Ikos Dassia — Dassia, Greece

Number of reviews: 2,836 | % of bad reviews: 0.04%

best luxury hotels

Ikos Dassia

Quinta Jardins do Lago — Funchal, Portugal

Number of reviews: 2,302 | % of bad reviews: 0.13%

www.jardinsdolago.com

Six Senses Laamu — Olhuveli Island, Maldives

Number of reviews: 3,385 | % of bad reviews: 0.27%

www.jardinsdolago.com/pt/

Hamanasi Adventure and Dive Resort — Hopkins, Belize

Number of reviews: 2,813 | % of bad reviews: 0.28%

www.hamanasi.com

Kayakapi Premium Caves Cappadocia — Urgup, Turkey

Number of reviews: 2,076 | % of bad reviews: 0.29%

www.kayakapi.com

