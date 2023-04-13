48 hours in London: The ultimate guide for foodies (PHOTOS)

Looking for the best food in London?

It’s obviously a very daunting question. Travelling to England is always exciting, but it also comes with the pressure to see the best tourist sites, experience the best things, and taste the best food.

There are neighbourhoods you can’t miss, streets with multiple spots to check out, rooftop patios with city-wide views, and small towns on the outskirts you won’t want to miss. Luckily, we’ve got you covered, even if it’s only for a short trip.

Here are a few of the best places to find the best food in London.

Of course, you need to start with a place to stay, and the One Hundred Shoreditch is a fantastic option. Not only is it in one of the trendiest neighbourhoods in London, surrounded by amazing food spots, but the food here is outstanding.

There is a coffee shop, a lounge, and best of all, an amazing rooftop bar and terrace.

Address: 100 Shoreditch High St, London

As for the food spots within walking distance of the hotel?

Burger and Beyond is across the street and probably the best burger in London (we recommend the bacon butter burger with American cheese, crispy pancetta bacon, burnt butter mayo, and onions.

There’s also an Eggslut nearby for the world-famous breakfast sandwiches, Brick Lane Beigel Bake and its iconic hot salt beef option, and Pellici’s when you’re looking for the best classic English breakfast in the city (Cumberland sausage, eggs, bacon, hash brown, black pudding, beans, tomatoes, mushrooms, and deep fried bread).

After a full breakfast and sightseeing, you might be in the mood for a cocktail. Satan’s Whiskers is an intimate, low-key, New York-style cocktail bar with incredibly talented bartenders.

It’s so hard to find a cocktail bar where no matter what classic cocktail you order, no matter how obscure, not only will they know how to shake it up, it’s going to be done right.

Address: 343 Cambridge Heath Road, London

With a massive room, an even bigger front patio, and an amazing menu of food and drinks, this is the perfect next spot.

The Paradise Row location has food dishes like chopped veal with smoked eel tonnato and caperberries or saffron malloreddus with a wild rabbit ragu, but it’s totally affordable and never stuffy. There’s also a certain charm here with the loud train that runs overtop of the space every now and then.

Address: 250 Paradise Row, London

The best bar in London for a nightcap.

This beautifully refined bar, located in the Rosewood Hotel, is one of the most well-regarded bars in the world. With unbelievable cocktails, impeccable service, and live jazz every day of the week, it’s a fun spot for really any occasion.

Have one or two here and get some rest for another day in the big city.

Address: Rosewood London – 252 High Holborn, London

Hopefully, you grabbed breakfast at any of the aforementioned spots near the hotel, but when you’re ready for lunch, Seabird is the spot. It’s great because it’s still close by but on the other side of the river, so it feels like an entirely new area. It’s also just a few minutes to walk to the Tate Modern, which is a must-see.

Seabird is as beautiful on the inside as it is on the outside. The interior is so bright, with showy decor and centrepieces like the shell-decorated oyster bar. It’s a great conversation starter, too, because Seabird has London’s longest oyster list. On the outside, there are wrap-around and sprawling views of the city, which offer some of the best anywhere.

The focus here is seafood, but the Spanish influence allows for playful creativity that’s evident in dishes like the chorizo sausage, padron peppers, or the amazing triple-cooked chips with paprika and rosemary salt.

Address: 14th Floor – South Bank – 40 Blackfriars Road, London

Seeing the English countryside is something we recommend, even if you only have a day. It’s an entirely different experience, and there is still so much to do out there. Maybe you’re not done with London, but if you agree, we suggest heading an hour west of London and staying at the Oakley Hall Hotel.

With over 50 bedrooms, a two AA Rosette restaurant, and acres of beautiful grounds, this manor can be a romantic getaway or a group adventure to skeet shoot. It also dates back to the 1700s, is less than an hour from Stonehenge, and is 20 minutes from Highclere Castle (where they shot Downton Abbey).

France, Italy, Spain…they get all the love for romantic getaways but what’s more romantic than the area that inspired Jane Austen to think up the love between Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy?

Also hot tip? It gets you on the right side of the city to get to Heathrow Airport SO much easier.

Address: Rectory Road, Oakley, Basingstoke

The main tourist attraction out here that you need to make the trip for, no matter where you are coming from, is the Bombay Sapphire Distillery.

It’s a massive area and, upon arrival, appears to be like most of the areas out here — quiet and charming. There’s no noise disruption or construction eye sores. It’s a massive operation, and this would all be expected. But really, at first glance, it’s a collection of brick-built buildings restored, with a clear river flowing right between it all, without as much as a sign to advertise where you are.

And obviously, there’s all the gin tastings and food to eat with it.

Address: Laverstoke Mill, London Road, Whitchurch

There are also some authentic and charming places to grab a bite, like the White Hart Overton, a pub and inn with traditional vibes, English beers, and bites like fish and chips or the meat pie of the day.

If you want that classic English pub experience, then there are fewer spots better than here, especially with it in the proper countryside. It doesn’t matter that it’s in a very small town, it still offers some of the best food in London.

We recommend the beer-battered haddock with minted pea puree, chips, and tartare sauce.

Address: White Hart Hotel, London Road, Overton

