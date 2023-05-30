These are the best cities for young Canadians to live and work in 2023

A new report has ranked the best Canadian cities for youth to live and work in 2023.
Released Tuesday, the third edition of RBC Future Launch’s Urban Work Index ranks 30 cities based on climate action, equity, diversity and inclusion, education and training, city economy, transportation, health, good youth jobs, digital access, and affordability.
Speaking of affordability, Toronto, which ranked last in the particular benchmark, was the top spot for young working Canadians.
It’s Launch Day! Check out which cities lead in being the best cities for youth to work in our Urban Work Index 2023 presented in partnership with @rbc Future Launch!
🔗https://t.co/HqV1ZoSnsC#YouthfulCities #BetterCities#FutureofWork #RBCFutureLaunch #UrbanWorkIndex2023 pic.twitter.com/2Gjz976nfq
— Youthful Cities (@youthfulcities) May 30, 2023
The city excels in education and training, provides vast digital access, and has a voracious entrepreneurial spirit.
“Toronto is home to the most start-ups, investors (pre-seed and seed stage), and coworking spaces per capita,” RBC reported. “It is also the third-best city for start-up accelerators.”
In second place stood Montreal, with high scores for education and training and an excellent entrepreneurial spirit. But transportation is where Montreal shines the brightest.
- You might also like:
- Three Canadian metropolises among world's most sexually liberated cities
- These are the cheapest Canadian cities to live in right now (PHOTOS)
- The biggest tourist traps to avoid in major Canadian cities
“[Montreal’s] public transit system has the highest hourly availability per week, a transit app, strong safety features such as distress buttons and a night stop program, and high connectivity scores for its links to the airport,” the report reads, adding that Montreal also has the best bike and walk scores of all 30 cities.
Vancouver nabbed the third position for being the best city for young professionals. It also has the third-best entrepreneurial spirit.
Among 30 cities studied, it came in number one for climate change action. RBC attributes this to Vancouver’s strong composting bylaws, recycling programs, and lush nature trails.
Ontario took the ranking by storm, with 10 spots qualifying as great cities for a young Canadian lifestyle. BC, Alberta, and Quebec, each province had four cities on the list.
“As post-pandemic recovery continues, the future of work for young adults remains precarious,” said Raj Dhaliwal, Youthful Cities’ index lead. “Work environments, emerging changes across sectors, wages and inflation will continue to impact young people’s decisions around work, and in doing so, how they live and contribute to a city.”
Read the complete study here and dive deeper into its methodology here.