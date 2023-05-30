These are the best cities for young Canadians to live and work in 2023

A new report has ranked the best Canadian cities for youth to live and work in 2023.

Released Tuesday, the third edition of RBC Future Launch’s Urban Work Index ranks 30 cities based on climate action, equity, diversity and inclusion, education and training, city economy, transportation, health, good youth jobs, digital access, and affordability.

Speaking of affordability, Toronto, which ranked last in the particular benchmark, was the top spot for young working Canadians.

The city excels in education and training, provides vast digital access, and has a voracious entrepreneurial spirit.

“Toronto is home to the most start-ups, investors (pre-seed and seed stage), and coworking spaces per capita,” RBC reported. “It is also the third-best city for start-up accelerators.”

In second place stood Montreal, with high scores for education and training and an excellent entrepreneurial spirit. But transportation is where Montreal shines the brightest.