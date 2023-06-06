Canadian city crowned one of the "best places to live in your 30s"

Ah, your 30s. You finally have some semblance of a career, a core group of friends, and you feel like things are coming together. So, are you living in the best city to make the most of your 30s?

Travel + Leisure published a list of nine of the best places to live in your 30s – according to real estate experts. The ranking took lots into account, from how stable the job market is to how many fun things there are to do in town.

Only one Canadian city made the list, which is full of buzzworthy international destinations.

Coming in at number six overall, Travel + Leisure named Vancouver, BC, one of the best places to live in your 30s.

“Vancouver offers many social benefits for people in their 30s: great health care and education, low unemployment, safety, and a world-class entertainment and arts scene,” wrote Travel + Leisure.

It also shouted out Vancouver’s “postcard-worthy” views and the city’s breathtaking North Shore Mountains and Pacific Ocean backdrop.

President of Macdonald Real Estate Group Jonathan Cooper told the publication, “Vancouver is home to a growing tech sector, including both startups and established employers like Microsoft, EA, and Amazon.”

“Neighborhoods that combine access to amenities with condominium or townhome offerings include Mount Pleasant, Fraser Street, and Yaletown,” said Cooper.

Vancouver came in at number six overall. Here’s how it stacked up to the competition:

Best places to live in your 30s

Denver, Colorado New York City, New York Zurich, Switzerland Austin, Texas Copenhagen, Denmark Vancouver, Canada Portland, Oregon Stockholm, Sweden Washington, DC

Vancouver has been mentioned in a number of high-profile publications this year. The New York Times just shared how to best see the city in 36 hours. Vancouver has also been named one of the best food destinations in the world.

What do you think of all the global attention Vancouver’s getting?