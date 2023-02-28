Where is the best place in Canada for family-oriented folks to call home?

Yore Oyster, a personal finance, investment, and crypto exchange digital community, studied which cities in Canada were the best places to raise a family.

The study ranked cities based on several criteria: cost of living, maternity and parental leave, childcare cost, commute time, median age, libraries, quality of life, and crime rate.

Taking a quick look at the monthly cost of living in Canada for a family of four, Vancouver and Toronto are much more expensive than other Canadian cities. The most affordable is Trois-Rivieres, which came in first on the list.

Trois-Rivières came in first on their list because of the low cost (a family of four will spend $3,388 a month on average here) and high standard of living, said Yore Oyster.

Here’s the list of the best cities in Canada to raise a family:

Trois-Rivieres Québec Sherbrooke Ottawa Charlottetown Montréal Guelph Gatineau Barrie Kingston Calgary Saint John Victoria Vancouver Kitchener Windsor Halifax Toronto Edmonton Moncton Peterborough Yellowknife London Regina Abbotsford Hamilton Winnipeg

The best cities on their list were very affordable and had low crime rates.

While big cities like Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto made the list, they came in behind several more affordable Canadian cities.

You can learn more and see the full study online.

What city do you think is the best for families?