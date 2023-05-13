Best Buy is having a sale this weekend and some items are 50% off

Who doesn’t love a good sale? When it comes to electronics and gadgets, this weekend-long sale at Best Buy is pretty hard to beat.
The chain retailer offers some pretty sweet deals on everything from furniture to home appliances.
And the best part? You can get free shipping on most orders over $35.
But you might want to hurry because the sale is only available until this Sunday, May 14, and at the time of publishing, there are currently 218 products that are part of the sale and still in stock.
Here’s a peek at some of the discounted things you can get.
MotionGrey Standing Desk Height Adjustable Electric Motor Sit-to-Stand Desk White Frame (Tabletop Included) – $219.99
SuperFit 2.25HP Foldable Under Desk Walking Pad with Remote Control (Gold) – $389.99
LIVINGbasics Oil Free Air Fryer, 5.8QT – $95.99
Belkin Rise In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones – $39.99
Kyvol Cybovac E20MAX Robot Vacuum Cleaner – $129.98
Hover-1 Journey Electric Scooter with in-built cruise control – $349.99
Raycon The Fitness Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – $79.97
Insignia Portable Air Conditioner 800 Btu – $329.99
Snaptain S5C Pro FHD Drone with Remote Controller, 1080P Camera – $99.58
Gymax Massage Recliner Chair Single Sofa PU Leather Padded Seat w/ Footrest – $429.99
- You might also like:
- Nordstrom finally makes its clearance sale worth shoppers time
- Canadian Tire is turning 10 Bed Bath & Beyond stores into something new
- A Canadian home store brand is taking over these Bed Bath & Beyond locations
Will you be shopping the Best Buy sale?