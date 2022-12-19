If you didn’t get everything you wanted during Best Buy’s Black Friday sale, don’t worry — there’s another chance to cross off items on your wish list.

Last-minute holiday shopping? Check out Best Buy’s early Boxing Day deals for the gadget lover in your life.

Keep in mind that some deals end before December 26, so grab them while you can!

Savings: $300

Perfect for work or entertainment, this Apple iPad Pro has two cameras, a Liquid Retina XDR display, and a lightning-fast performance. It’s great for editing photos and videos.

Savings: $65

Stay on top of your New Year’s resolution to get healthier and more active with this smartwatch, which tracks your sleep quality and includes a built-in GPS, built-in GPS, blood pressure, and ECG monitor.

Savings: $215

Update your home office with this adjustable sit/stand desk that can easily lift up to 265 pounds. It’s also super quiet as you adjust it to your desired height and comes with an eight-year warranty.

Savings: $174

This folding treadmill is ideal for small spaces and has two sport modes for walking, jogging, or running. It’s perfect for a gym or home office.

Savings: $200

Whip up everything from cakes to mashed potatoes with this mixer that also comes with a dough hook for the perfect homemade bread.

Savings: $100

It may not be the weather for outdoor cooking, but you can still grill your food to perfection with this air fryer’s Cyclonic Grill technology.

Savings: $1,498

Whether you’re watching the game or simply enjoying movie night, this Samsung TV will definitely take home entertainment to a whole new level with its crisp picture quality and gaming-specific settings.

Savings: $80

Make barista-quality brews at home with this coffee and espresso machine that includes a milk frother for lattes and cappuccinos and a tasting box of Nespresso capsules.