If you didn’t get everything you wanted during Best Buy’s Black Friday sale, don’t worry — there’s another chance to cross off items on your wish list.
Last-minute holiday shopping? Check out Best Buy’s early Boxing Day deals for the gadget lover in your life.
Keep in mind that some deals end before December 26, so grab them while you can!
Apple iPad Pro 12.9″ 256GB with Wi-Fi (5th Generation) – $1,229.99
Savings: $300
Perfect for work or entertainment, this Apple iPad Pro has two cameras, a Liquid Retina XDR display, and a lightning-fast performance. It’s great for editing photos and videos.
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 (available in grey, purple and pink) – $354.99
Savings: $65
Stay on top of your New Year’s resolution to get healthier and more active with this smartwatch, which tracks your sleep quality and includes a built-in GPS, built-in GPS, blood pressure, and ECG monitor.
EFFYDESK Home Office Electric Height Adjustable Sit and Stand Computer Desk S – $499.99
Savings: $215
Update your home office with this adjustable sit/stand desk that can easily lift up to 265 pounds. It’s also super quiet as you adjust it to your desired height and comes with an eight-year warranty.
SuperFit 2.25HP 2-in-1 Foldable Under Desk Treadmill/Walking Pad Remote Control – $425.99
Savings: $174
This folding treadmill is ideal for small spaces and has two sport modes for walking, jogging, or running. It’s perfect for a gym or home office.
KitchenAid Custom Stand Mixer – 4.5Qt – $299.99
Savings: $200
Whip up everything from cakes to mashed potatoes with this mixer that also comes with a dough hook for the perfect homemade bread.
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Air Fryer Indoor Grill – $199.99
Savings: $100
It may not be the weather for outdoor cooking, but you can still grill your food to perfection with this air fryer’s Cyclonic Grill technology.
Samsung 75″ 4K UHD Neo QLED Tizen Smart TV – $2,999.99
Savings: $1,498
Whether you’re watching the game or simply enjoying movie night, this Samsung TV will definitely take home entertainment to a whole new level with its crisp picture quality and gaming-specific settings.
Nespresso Vertuo Next Premium Coffee & Espresso Machine by Breville with Aeroccino – $219.99
Savings: $80
Make barista-quality brews at home with this coffee and espresso machine that includes a milk frother for lattes and cappuccinos and a tasting box of Nespresso capsules.