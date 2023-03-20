"We fell in love": Bella Ramsey gushes about giraffe from Calgary Zoo in "The Last of Us"
The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey has spoken a ton about their time in Alberta filming the series, and they just dropped the cutest BTS photo meeting a giraffe that was included in the season finale.
“The first time I met Nabo. We fell in love,” Ramsey tweeted alongside a photo of them and the giraffe.
The first time I met Nabo. We fell in love. #TheLastOfUs @TheLastofUsHBO @hbomax 🦒 pic.twitter.com/ud7yc3Zw9W
— Bella Ramsey (@BellaRamsey) March 17, 2023
You might also like:
After the episode aired, The Calgary Zoo tweeted, “We always knew our bull Masai giraffe, ‘Nabo’ was a star, and now the world knows it too.”
We always knew our bull Masai giraffe, ‘Nabo’ was a star, and now the world knows it too. 🌟🦒 Read more: https://t.co/4pDESHdJj4 #YourZooYYC pic.twitter.com/M5OFMn5P9E
— Calgary Zoo (@calgaryzoo) March 15, 2023
Ramsey is no stranger when it comes to sharing some BTS photos of the series, posting a group photo with the Calgary skyline shining in the background earlier this year.
They also shared a throwback picture of Pedro Pascal and Nico Parker, who play father and daughter, from the pilot episode outside a popular restaurant in YYC.
They enjoyed their time in YYC so much that they even took a piece of it home with them, adopting a puppy from CB Rescue.
The series has been greenlit for a second season, but there’s no word yet on whether The Last of Us crew will be returning to Alberta.