"We fell in love": Bella Ramsey gushes about giraffe from Calgary Zoo in "The Last of Us"

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey has spoken a ton about their time in Alberta filming the series, and they just dropped the cutest BTS photo meeting a giraffe that was included in the season finale.

“The first time I met Nabo. We fell in love,” Ramsey tweeted alongside a photo of them and the giraffe.

After the episode aired, The Calgary Zoo tweeted, “We always knew our bull Masai giraffe, ‘Nabo’ was a star, and now the world knows it too.”

We always knew our bull Masai giraffe, ‘Nabo’ was a star, and now the world knows it too. 🌟🦒 Read more: https://t.co/4pDESHdJj4 #YourZooYYC pic.twitter.com/M5OFMn5P9E — Calgary Zoo (@calgaryzoo) March 15, 2023

Ramsey is no stranger when it comes to sharing some BTS photos of the series, posting a group photo with the Calgary skyline shining in the background earlier this year.

They also shared a throwback picture of Pedro Pascal and Nico Parker, who play father and daughter, from the pilot episode outside a popular restaurant in YYC.

They enjoyed their time in YYC so much that they even took a piece of it home with them, adopting a puppy from CB Rescue.

The series has been greenlit for a second season, but there’s no word yet on whether The Last of Us crew will be returning to Alberta.