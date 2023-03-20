NewsPets & AnimalsMovies & TVHollywood NorthCanada

"We fell in love": Bella Ramsey gushes about giraffe from Calgary Zoo in "The Last of Us"

Laine Mitchell
|
Mar 20 2023, 4:54 pm
@BellaRamsey/Twitter

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey has spoken a ton about their time in Alberta filming the series, and they just dropped the cutest BTS photo meeting a giraffe that was included in the season finale.

“The first time I met Nabo. We fell in love,” Ramsey tweeted alongside a photo of them and the giraffe.

After the episode aired, The Calgary Zoo tweeted, “We always knew our bull Masai giraffe, ‘Nabo’ was a star, and now the world knows it too.”

Ramsey is no stranger when it comes to sharing some BTS photos of the series, posting a group photo with the Calgary skyline shining in the background earlier this year.

They also shared a throwback picture of Pedro Pascal and Nico Parker, who play father and daughter, from the pilot episode outside a popular restaurant in YYC.

They enjoyed their time in YYC so much that they even took a piece of it home with them, adopting a puppy from CB Rescue.

The series has been greenlit for a second season, but there’s no word yet on whether The Last of Us crew will be returning to Alberta.

