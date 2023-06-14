Bell Media slashes 1,300 jobs, closes six radio stations across Canada

Bell Media is cutting 1,300 job positions and closing or selling nine of its radio stations across Canada.

Employees were informed this morning of the layoffs and closures. The layoffs include a 6% cut at Bell Media, which includes CTV, specialty TV channels, radio stations and production studios.

Management positions will see a 6% cut, and there will also be a 20% reduction in executive roles compared to 2020.

In an open letter, BCE Inc. President and CEO Mirko Bibic said that the layoffs are in an effort to lower costs and fund new growth opportunities in a changing media environment.

Among the radio stations that will close are Winnipeg’s Funny 1290, Calgary’s Funny 1060, Edmonton’s TSN 1260, Vancouver’s BNN Bloomberg Radio 1410 and Funny 1040, and London’s NewsTalk 1290.

“While we are eliminating roles in areas where demand and revenue are declining, we are continuing to invest in key growth areas,” stated Bibic.

“This means continued capital investment where warranted, strategic acquisitions, new partnerships and service launches to improve our competitiveness and innovation agenda, as well as hiring in growth areas to ensure our long-term success.”

Bibic added that affected employees will receive “fair and reasonable severance packages” along with career transition services.

Edmonton’s TSN 1260 issued a brief statement this morning regarding its status.

“We have news to share about changes to TSN 1260,” the statement says. “As of 9:00 AM MT on June 14th, TSN 1260 is off the air. The realities of AM Radio in the broadcast media landscape have made this change unavoidable. We want to thank our advertising partners, sponsors and everyone who has contributed to this station over the years.

Reactions from listeners and employees have been pouring in on Twitter.

Today I was notified by Bell media that I was terminated. Although shocked, I’m so thankful for the last 11 years. It was a dream job, working with great people. JR was kind enough to give me a chance when I returned to Ottawa, and I will be forever thankful. — Shawn Simpson (@TSNSimmer) June 14, 2023

Times are a changing. @TSN1260 has decided to shutdown. It was an amazing run. Thank you all for listening. You will hear from @ConnorHalley @Jason_Strudwick and I again very soon. Thanks again for listening to the show for the past 20 years. — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) June 14, 2023

I never thought I’d have to write something like this.Along with TSN 1260, I am also part of the Bell Media restructuring. I got the word this morning that my key card won’t work any more. 37 years in the business, 19 in that building and on to the next adventure. Not sure what — Marc Stevenson🎙🎧📻 (@marcsvox) June 14, 2023