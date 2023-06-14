NewsMediaCanada

"Simply disgusting": Bell Media slammed for axing 1,300 employees

Jun 14 2023, 8:52 pm
Paul McKinnon/Shutterstock

Almost a year after veteran news anchor Lisa LaFlamme’s ousting, Bell Media dropped another bombshell.

BCE Inc. President and CEO Mirko Bibic announced on Wednesday that the company is cutting 1,300 positions and closing or selling nine of its radio stations across Canada.

Employees were informed of the layoffs and closures this morning. It involves a 6% cut at Bell Media, which includes CTV, specialty TV channels, radio stations, and production studios.

“While we are eliminating roles in areas where demand and revenue are declining, we are continuing to invest in key growth areas,” stated Bibic.

Plenty of big names in newsrooms like CTV National have been terminated from their positions.

Canadians have been sharing their reactions — ranging from sadness to anger — online.

Many expressed their shock with the telecom giant’s decision to cut top talent.

“Bell Media ruthlessly cutting elite talent & some of the best community storytellers around. Again. Just utterly stunned,” tweeted one person.

“A sad and very sobering day,” tweeted Gillian Findlay, former host of CBC’s The Fifth Estate.

“The names of people being let go [at CTV] is staggering,” added another person.

Others are concerned about what this means for democracy.

“Call it ‘staff cuts’, call it ‘finding efficiencies’, call it ‘significantly adapting’ What it IS, though, is reducing what the public knows, detrimentally to democracy,” said one Twitter user.

Plenty of Canadians shared support for those who lost their jobs.

“I’m just floored by all the great and talented people let go today at CTV National News and across Bell Media…. I’m thinking of them today,” tweeted Creeson Agecoutay, Atlantic bureau chief for CTV National News.

And of course, there are those who have had it with corporate greed.

With files from Allison Stephen

