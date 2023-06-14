"Simply disgusting": Bell Media slammed for axing 1,300 employees

Almost a year after veteran news anchor Lisa LaFlamme’s ousting, Bell Media dropped another bombshell.

BCE Inc. President and CEO Mirko Bibic announced on Wednesday that the company is cutting 1,300 positions and closing or selling nine of its radio stations across Canada.

Employees were informed of the layoffs and closures this morning. It involves a 6% cut at Bell Media, which includes CTV, specialty TV channels, radio stations, and production studios.

“While we are eliminating roles in areas where demand and revenue are declining, we are continuing to invest in key growth areas,” stated Bibic.

Plenty of big names in newsrooms like CTV National have been terminated from their positions.

Canadians have been sharing their reactions — ranging from sadness to anger — online.

Many expressed their shock with the telecom giant’s decision to cut top talent.

“Bell Media ruthlessly cutting elite talent & some of the best community storytellers around. Again. Just utterly stunned,” tweeted one person.

Bell Media ruthlessly cutting elite talent & some of the best community storytellers around. Again. Just utterly stunned. https://t.co/uwqxvIXciH — David Boles (@DavidJBoles) June 14, 2023

“A sad and very sobering day,” tweeted Gillian Findlay, former host of CBC’s The Fifth Estate.

this friggen’ business! among the very best, all of them. a sad and very sobering day #ctv #BellMedia https://t.co/UEya1G0J28 — Gillian Findlay (@GillianCBCfifth) June 14, 2023

“The names of people being let go [at CTV] is staggering,” added another person.

The names of people being let go @CTVNews is staggering- top journos – top writers – top producers – top talent. This hurts. #BellMedia #MediaCuts — Kate Wheeler 💋 (@KateWheeler007) June 14, 2023

Others are concerned about what this means for democracy.

“Call it ‘staff cuts’, call it ‘finding efficiencies’, call it ‘significantly adapting’ What it IS, though, is reducing what the public knows, detrimentally to democracy,” said one Twitter user.

Call it “staff cuts”, call it “finding efficiencies”, call it “significantly adapting” What it IS, though, is reducing what the public knows, detrimentally to democracy All for profits that rely on endless money coming in (not a real thing)#cdnpoli #CdnMediaFailed #BellMedia https://t.co/VeixFRvqTt pic.twitter.com/SQaXWHhgVg — 🇨🇦 Henri A🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@HenriAGS) June 14, 2023

Tough day for Bell media employees, (CTV, TSN 1260 and other news outlets). Many laid off and networks shot down. This is not only difficult for those directly affected, but it impacts us all. Well resourced professional media is critical to our democracy.#cdnpoli #ableg — Thomas A. Lukaszuk (@LukaszukAB) June 14, 2023

Plenty of Canadians shared support for those who lost their jobs.

“I’m just floored by all the great and talented people let go today at CTV National News and across Bell Media…. I’m thinking of them today,” tweeted Creeson Agecoutay, Atlantic bureau chief for CTV National News.

I’m just floored by all the great and talented people let go today at CTV National News and across Bell Media…. I’m thinking of them today. — Creeson Agecoutay (@CreesonCTV) June 14, 2023

So many good journalists kicked to the curb, including superstar producer and my partner @jcollier34 ❤️. If you worked with him, reply with memories and love – wine alone can’t cheer him up today. #bellmedia — Gina Phillips (@ginaphillips) June 14, 2023

Bell Media is a joke I’m so sorry to everyone who lost their jobs. Clearly planned for today. Absolutely heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/9TPCAXx30w — Lynn Mercereau (@lynnmercereau) June 14, 2023

And of course, there are those who have had it with corporate greed.

Bell Media laying off staff because they didn’t make as much profit as they wanted, is peak ‘2023 corporations bullshit’.

Corporate greed is at full “Early 90s Cartoon Villain” levels. — Adam Tupper (@AdamAJTupper) June 14, 2023

It’s simply remarkable how many times Bell Media has done this mass layoff out of nowhere BS, and just simply suffer no consequences. The amount of trauma this company has caused, and then turns around with “Bell Let’s Talk”? Simply disgusting. Every exec is pure scum. — Pat L. (@ThatPatL) June 14, 2023

