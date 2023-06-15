Journalists decry "dark day" at Bell Media, voice concerns on future of Canadian news

Journalists and media workers are mourning the job cuts at Bell Media and expressing concern for the future of Canadian news and democracy.

On Wednesday morning, Bell Media announced that it was cutting 1,300 job positions and closing or selling nine radio stations across Canada. CTV, Bell’s specialty TV channels, and production studios would all be skimmed down.

In a letter, BCE Inc. President and CEO Mirko Bibic explained that the steps were taken due to lower costs and fund growth opportunities.

So far, several well-known CTV journalists have revealed that they were affected by these cuts. The growing list includes CTV’s national news executive producer Rosa Hwang and Ottawa bureau chief Joyce Napier and foreign news correspondents like Daniele Hamamdjian (London) and Richard Madan (Washington).

Global TV’s political journalist Keith Baldrey said that democracy suffers due to massive layoffs like those at Bell Media.

“We may all be competitors, but we are also colleagues in a unique and important profession,” he tweeted Thursday. “A very, very dark day.”

“Journalism seems more precarious today. I feel for all those good, committed journalists who lost their jobs,” said Global National anchor and executive editor Dawna Friesen.

“In an already shrinking industry, more cuts hurt all of us, diminish how Canadians get their information, and reduce the ability to pursue complex stories,” she warned.

Canadian journalist Rachel Gilmore posted a video saying she was done being sad about media layoffs and is now angry.

She believes that through these layoffs, Bell Media is “sending a message to all journalists that on top of bad pay and death threats, there’s also no job security in this industry.”

“No word yet on whether the executives at Bell, some of whom make millions, considered a pay cut before axing these jobs,” she complained. “Meanwhile, grifter media are getting rich trafficking and disinformation and telling people whatever they want to hear.”

“As a journalist, words are our currency. However, on this dark day, no matter how hard I try, I can’t summon the right thing to say,” tweeted Melanie Nagy, CTV National News’ bureau chief for BC.

CBC’s Gillian Findlay expressed her frustration with the business of journalism, calling the day of layoffs at Bell Media “a sad and very sobering day.”

Irrespective of their organizations, Canadian journalists have been together to speak about the job insecurity that looms over them and their contemporaries.

With thousands of journalists losing their bread and butter to mass layoffs over the last few years, how do you feel about the future of Canadian news media?

