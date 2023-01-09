NewsVentureCanadaMediaCanada

"Myopic hypocrisy": Bell's mental health campaign #BellLetsTalk draws ire online

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
Jan 9 2023, 5:30 pm
"Myopic hypocrisy": Bell's mental health campaign #BellLetsTalk draws ire online
Lester Balajadia/Shutterstock | Twitter

Bell has just kicked off Bell Let’s Talk, the telecommunication company’s annual mental health campaign. Now in its 13th year, the campaign helps fund mental health programs across the country, while also tackling “the stigma around mental illness.”

“As a country, we have made great progress in moving mental health forward, and changed attitudes and behaviours around mental illness,” states Mirko Bibic, president and CEO of Bell Canada and BCE. “But despite these gains, we must all do more to address the mental health crisis in Canada.”

But not everyone’s on board with the company’s altruistic efforts.

Last year, Bell drew sharp criticism after terminating its 35-year contract with veteran journalist Lisa LaFlamme in June.

“I was blindsided,” she said in a video message posted on Twitter. “And I’m still shocked and saddened by Bell Media’s decision.”

In an interview with Toronto Star‘s Rosie DiManno, LaFlamme said, “I’ve cried every day.”

She added that the “traumatizing” experience had her holed up in a cottage for two months just to escape the noise.

More details surfaced, with allegations of sexism and ageism, as well as a “culture of fear” within the company.

As a result, for some, the intent behind Bell Let’s Talk might feel quite hollow.

Others are downright irate by the campaign.

However, some people are applauding the company’s efforts.

Daily Hive has reached out to Bell Media for a comment.

With files from Isabelle Docto

National Trending StaffNational Trending Staff
+ News
+ Venture
+ Canada
+ Media
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.