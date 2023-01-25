NewsMediaCanada

“A day of hypocrites”: Bell Let’s Talk Day skewered for double standards

Jan 25 2023, 11:00 pm
Lester Balajadia/Shutterstock

Many people continue to be unimpressed by Bell Let’s Talk Day.

The annual social media campaign that raises awareness for mental health takes place today, and it has already drawn a lot of criticism online.

This year, Bell is putting the spotlight on 30 mental health organizations, like Canadian Red Cross, Eating Disorders Nova Scotia, and Rainbow Resource Centre, that are “creating positive change in their communities.”

The telecom giant has also replaced the usual pledge of donating 5 cents per text and use of the hashtag with a lump sum of $10 million donation.

While many are using the hashtag online for its purpose…

…others are using it to express their frustration against the media corporation.

“#BellLetsTalk day is a day of hypocrites. People tweet hashtags and suicide hotlines and pat themselves on the back, then go back to shunning those who are struggling,” tweeted one person.

“Real advocacy involves reaching out, getting involved, and actually doing things that promote mental wellness.”

Palliative care physician Dr. Naheed Dosani gave examples of real advocacy.

“If we want to radically improve #mentalhealth, let’s give people housing. End poverty. Promote food security. Be anti-racist. Fund harm reduction. Offer workers paid sick days. Provide equitable healthcare (and mental healthcare) to all…After all, equity IS mental health. 🙏🏽” he tweeted.

Some pointed out the double standard, referencing the mass layoffs Bell conducted over the pandemic.

“While the idea of #BellLetsTalk day is good, the fact it’s pushed by a company that hurts so many Canadians’ mental health is appalling,” reads a tweet.

“From laying off & underpaying staff, to collusion with Rogers to control price gouging, they actually harm more Canadians every day. #EvilBell”

Others accused the company of using the campaign for “free advertising” and to get a “giant tax deduction.”

One person thinks two opposing things can be true.

“If you choose to participate in #BellLetsTalk Day tomorrow because you recognize it’s importance to the #mentalhealth conversation in Canada, that’s okay,” they tweeted.

“If you choose to sit out in protest because of Bell’s exploitative corporate practices, that’s okay too.”

What are your thoughts on Bell Let’s Talk Day?

