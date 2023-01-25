“A day of hypocrites”: Bell Let’s Talk Day skewered for double standards

Many people continue to be unimpressed by Bell Let’s Talk Day.

The annual social media campaign that raises awareness for mental health takes place today, and it has already drawn a lot of criticism online.

This year, Bell is putting the spotlight on 30 mental health organizations, like Canadian Red Cross, Eating Disorders Nova Scotia, and Rainbow Resource Centre, that are “creating positive change in their communities.”

The telecom giant has also replaced the usual pledge of donating 5 cents per text and use of the hashtag with a lump sum of $10 million donation.

While many are using the hashtag online for its purpose…

Today is a reminder to check in on people u care about. Reach out to someone u haven’t spoken to in awhile. Remember that it costs nothing to be a good human. Surprise someone with an act of kindness today, knowing that it’s the most powerful agent of human change! #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/IYrqQWwP5N — Melanie Korach🇨🇦 (@melanie_korach) January 25, 2023

Shout out to #BellLetsTalk I remember that first year televised event. I’d just been diagnosed with ptsd and felt so lost. So alone. It was great to realize I wasn’t alone. https://t.co/TZjFePT6SP — Kim (@Kim05508990) January 25, 2023

…others are using it to express their frustration against the media corporation.

“#BellLetsTalk day is a day of hypocrites. People tweet hashtags and suicide hotlines and pat themselves on the back, then go back to shunning those who are struggling,” tweeted one person.

“Real advocacy involves reaching out, getting involved, and actually doing things that promote mental wellness.”

#BellLetsTalk day is a day of hypocrites. People tweet hashtags and suicide hotlines and pat themselves on the back, then go back to shunning those who are struggling. Real advocacy involves reaching out, getting involved, and actually doing things that promote mental wellness. — Beth Baisch 📸 (@PuffinsPictures) January 25, 2023

Palliative care physician Dr. Naheed Dosani gave examples of real advocacy.

“If we want to radically improve #mentalhealth, let’s give people housing. End poverty. Promote food security. Be anti-racist. Fund harm reduction. Offer workers paid sick days. Provide equitable healthcare (and mental healthcare) to all…After all, equity IS mental health. 🙏🏽” he tweeted.

Some pointed out the double standard, referencing the mass layoffs Bell conducted over the pandemic.

“While the idea of #BellLetsTalk day is good, the fact it’s pushed by a company that hurts so many Canadians’ mental health is appalling,” reads a tweet.

“From laying off & underpaying staff, to collusion with Rogers to control price gouging, they actually harm more Canadians every day. #EvilBell”

While the idea of #BellLetsTalk day is good, the fact it’s pushed by a company that hurts so many Canadians mental health is appalling. From laying off & underpaying staff, to collusion with Rogers to control price gouging, they actually harm more Canadians every day. #EvilBell — Randy Marsh (@Randy_Marsh_2) January 25, 2023

Others accused the company of using the campaign for “free advertising” and to get a “giant tax deduction.”

Oh look, it’s soon going to be #BellLetsTalk day again – the fake “lets care about ppl” day. Where a corporation mis-leads the general public & its customers into believing it all because they care — when in fact its REALLY all for a GIANT tax deduction ! — Troubled!! (@Stigma_Hurts) January 24, 2023

#BellLetsTalk day is a fucking racket that gives them free advertising so they can continue to charge Canadians the highest rates in the developed world. They don’t give a shit about our mental health. They just want the tax receipt for the nickel donations to “charity”. — Rebecca Thomas (@beccaleat) January 25, 2023

Yes it’s a day that starts conversation but they charge the highest phone and Internet rates in the world. #BellLetsTalk does not give two shits about people’s mental health. It’s a marketing day for them. End rant and last #BellLetsTalk tweet today. #BELLSHIT — Peter Smith 🫐 (@petersmithcb) January 25, 2023

One person thinks two opposing things can be true.

“If you choose to participate in #BellLetsTalk Day tomorrow because you recognize it’s importance to the #mentalhealth conversation in Canada, that’s okay,” they tweeted.

“If you choose to sit out in protest because of Bell’s exploitative corporate practices, that’s okay too.”

If you choose to participate in #BellLetsTalk Day tomorrow because you recognize it’s importance to the #mentalhealth conversation in Canada, that’s okay. If you choose to sit out in protest because of Bell’s exploitative corporate practices, that’s okay too. — Ryan Forsyth (@BigredRyan01) January 24, 2023

What are your thoughts on Bell Let’s Talk Day?