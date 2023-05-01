A Canadian socialite pleads guilty in 2021 shooting death of a cop in Belize

Just two years ago, Canadian socialite Jasmine Hartin had plenty to celebrate.

In a promotional video dated May 7, 2021, Hartin and her then-partner Andrew Ashcroft, son of British billionaire Lord Michael Ashcroft, unveiled Alaia Belize, the first Marriott luxury resort in Belize.

A few weeks later, on May 28, Hartin was arrested in the case of senior police officer Henry Jemmott’s death. The 42-year-old was killed with his own gun.

On Tuesday, almost two years after the incident, Hartin, 34, pled guilty to manslaughter after admitting to accidentally discharging Jemmott’s weapon, reports The Guardian.

According to the BBC, the mother of two will be sentenced on May 31 in Belize City.

Her lawyer Orson Elrington told The Guardian that his client will receive “no custodial sentence.” However, a judge will determine the size of the fine or compensation for Jemmott’s family.

“I just want Henry’s family to have peace now and I want this whole thing to be behind all of us so we can heal,” Hartin told reporters outside the courthouse.

In a 2022 interview with CBS, Hartin said that she and Jemmott were drinking before going to the pier where he was teaching her how to use his gun.

“I tried to take out the magazine. Next thing I know, the gun went off,” she said.

In a Discovery documentary, Hartin initially stated that Jemmott was shot by a gunman in a kayak. She later claimed that she was massaging Jammott’s shoulders and that the gun went off as she was handing it to him.

However, Jemmott’s sister Cherry, who’s also a senior police officer, doesn’t believe Hartin.

“My brother was shot behind the ear execution-style,” she told CBS. “Jasmine Hartin should be charged for murder.”

Jemmott leaves behind five children.

Online, people were quick to respond to news that Hartin will not be doing prison time, with many pointing out her privilege.

She’s white & the daughter of a U.K billionaire, she just getting a slap on the wrist — ѕнα∂ყ™ 🥀 (@9illeh) April 26, 2023

A rich and powerful white-skinned privileged woman murdered a black man in a poor black country and is in process of being let off because of her white-skinned privilege https://t.co/EYzBk4cIGE — Roy Morrison (@RoyMorr82039264) April 26, 2023

Jasmine hartin priveliged white women shoots dead Blackman in poor island pays blood money to family so she avoids jailtime — Andrealarpent (@andrealarpentz) April 26, 2023

So she walks away free so long as she pays the victims family ? — Funnyc (@Funnyc16) April 26, 2023