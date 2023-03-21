Gross! Canadian city gets top spot for having the worst bed bug infestations

Several Canadian cities have bed bug problems but one city seems to have it far worse.

Pest control company Orkin Canada has just released its ranking of the top 25 Canadian cities with the worst bed bug infestations. The results are based on the number of commercial and residential bed bug treatments Orkin carried out throughout 2022.

For the fourth year in a row, Toronto is the number one city with the worst bed bug problems, followed by Vancouver in second place. Unfortunately for Ontarians, eight of the top 10 cities are all in their province. It’s just as bad for smaller Ontario cities — in 2021, London didn’t even make the top 25, but in 2022, it swiftly rose to eighth place.

These are the top 10 most bed bug-infested cities in Canada:

Toronto, Ontario Vancouver, BC Sudbury, Ontario Oshawa, Ontario Ottawa, Ontario Scarborough, Ontario Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario London, Ontario St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador Hamilton, Ontario

Feeling itchy yet?

Although visible to the naked eye, these tiny pests are a real pain to get rid of as they’re excellent at hiding, according to Dr. Alice Sinia, an entomologist at Orkin Canada.

“Bed bugs are extremely resilient, making them difficult to control,” explained Sinia. “As people begin to ramp up their travel plans this year, it’s important they know how to protect themselves through pest identification and proper control.”

And travellers beware: not only can bed bugs be found in hotels, but they can hide in taxis, buses, trains, and airplanes. The company suggests regularly examining clothing and luggage to prevent future infestations.

Don’t put your clothing or luggage on the bed; instead, use metal luggage racks that bed bugs can’t easily climb. Use suitcase/bag protector plastic bags and vacuum your suitcase as soon as you get home.

As for homeowners, declutter your space and be careful of bringing in secondhand furniture. Also, check for signs of bed bugs frequently in sleeping areas and living rooms. Having guests stay over? Inspect the area after they leave or invest in a bed bug monitor.