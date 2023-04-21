Bed Bath & Beyond location slammed with one-star reviews for "lousy" liquidation sale

As Bed Bath & Beyond gears up to officially shut down all of its stores in Canada, shoppers don’t seem to be impressed with the discounts available at its liquidation sale.

Back in February, the home goods retailer announced that it would be closing all of its stores in Canada after a court filing revealed that the company had been in “financial difficulty for the past several years, suffering significant net losses since 2018.”

By the end of April, the company will be liquidating all 54 of its Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Canada and terminating 387 full-time and 1,038 part-time employees.

Its sister store, buybuy BABY Canada, is also ceasing operations in Canada.

Despite the promise of massive savings on some of its most-coveted products, shoppers were underwhelmed by the discounts available at the retailer’s closing sale and left a flock of one-star reviews on Google.

The retailer has slowly been upping the discounts on its products, starting at 25% to 40% off its lowest ticketed prices and growing to 40% to 60% off most recently.

However, several shoppers reported that there was barely any merchandise left at the store despite the discounts available.

Others criticized the company for shutting down its gift certificate system early, leaving lots of customers in possession of purposeless credits.

All Bed Bath & Beyond stores are expected to close by April 2023, meaning customers may only have a few more days to take advantage of the extremely limited stock still available at some of its stores.

If you’re planning on purchasing anything from the liquidation sale, keep in mind that stores will not be providing any refunds as all sales are now final, and gift cards are no longer being accepted.