Bed Bath & Beyond discounts get deeper as closing date approaches

Mar 21 2023, 6:31 pm
Prashanth Bala/Shutterstock

As Bed Bath & Beyond is about to close all its Canadian stores this spring, the discounts are getting deeper.

According to a promotional email from the company, discounts at the store are now around 25% to 40% off the lowest ticketed prices. The stores are expected to be closed by April 2023, so now could be the perfect time to score a deal.

When the discount sales began at the Vancouver location on West Broadway last month, you could already get a 10% discount on many items. Stores will not provide any refunds as all sales are now final, and gift cards are not being accepted anymore.

The checkout till and sales at Bed Bath & Beyond. (Daily Hive)

Some shelves at the store are empty and covered up. (Daily Hive)

According to a statement the company provided to Daily Hive, Bed Bath & Beyond is starting closing sales now through April 2023, when they expect to “complete the wind-down” of its Canadian operations.

As part of ongoing Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act proceedings, a court order has authorized the liquidation of inventory as part of the company’s planned Canadian wind-down.

Soda Stream products are 10% off as the store is closing soon | Daily Hive

One of the main reasons why Bed Bath & Beyond is closing in Canada includes COVID-19-related supply chain issues. In the US, the company is facing bankruptcy, and, according to a report by Bloomberg, the company only has itself to blame for its downfall.

Will you be checking out this or the Nordstrom liquidation sale? Let us know in the comments.

