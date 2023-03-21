Bed Bath & Beyond discounts get deeper as closing date approaches

As Bed Bath & Beyond is about to close all its Canadian stores this spring, the discounts are getting deeper.

According to a promotional email from the company, discounts at the store are now around 25% to 40% off the lowest ticketed prices. The stores are expected to be closed by April 2023, so now could be the perfect time to score a deal.

When the discount sales began at the Vancouver location on West Broadway last month, you could already get a 10% discount on many items. Stores will not provide any refunds as all sales are now final, and gift cards are not being accepted anymore.

According to a statement the company provided to Daily Hive, Bed Bath & Beyond is starting closing sales now through April 2023, when they expect to “complete the wind-down” of its Canadian operations.

As part of ongoing Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act proceedings, a court order has authorized the liquidation of inventory as part of the company’s planned Canadian wind-down.

One of the main reasons why Bed Bath & Beyond is closing in Canada includes COVID-19-related supply chain issues. In the US, the company is facing bankruptcy, and, according to a report by Bloomberg, the company only has itself to blame for its downfall.

