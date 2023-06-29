Bed Bath & Beyond is launching a new online store in Canada

Bed Bath & Beyond has risen from the retail dead in Canada, with a new online store launching in the country soon.

Overstock, a US-based company, says within the next week it plans to relaunch the Bed Bath & Beyond domain in Canada, followed weeks later by the relaunch of a refreshed website, mobile app, and loyalty program in the United States.

New and existing customers of both Overstock and Bed Bath & Beyond will experience a single online shopping destination — bedbathandbeyond.ca in Canada and bedbathandbeyond.com in the US.

“This acquisition is a significant and transformative step for us,” said Overstock CEO, Jonathan Johnson in a news release. “Bed Bath & Beyond is an iconic consumer brand, well-known in the home retail marketplace.”

The Bed Bath & Beyond assets acquired include website and domain names, trademarks, tradenames, patents, customer database, loyalty program data, and other brand assets related to the Bed Bath & Beyond banner. The US Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey approved Overstock’s winning bid at a sale hearing on Tuesday.

When it comes to physical former Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Canada, there has been movement there, too.

Ten former Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Alberta, BC, and Ontario have been leased to Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC), which will transform the spaces into Mark’s and Pro Hockey Life stores.

It was announced back in February that all Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Canada were being shuttered.