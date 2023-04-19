Get up to 80% off during the final days of Bed Bath & Beyond

If you’ve been waiting until the 11th hour to get some deals at Bed Bath & Beyond, the time to shop is now because the store just announced what could be its final rounds of discounts, as all locations are set to close by the end of the month.

According to a promotional email from Bed Bath & Beyond, these are the “final days to save” at the Canadian store closing sales. Shoppers can save 60% to 80% off the lowest ticketed prices.

“Everything must go,” says Bed Bath & Beyond. Every department has deals, including bedding, bath, kitchen, dining, outdoor and holiday, home decor, furniture, curtains and

windows, storage and organization, cleaning, beauty, health and fitness, luggage, and pet.

The former retail giant is set to close all 54 Canadian stores for good, liquidating its inventory as part of its “planned Canadian wind-down,” the company told Daily Hive.

“As such, Bed Bath & Beyond Canada is commencing closing sales across Bed Bath & Beyond and Buybuy Baby stores in Canada through April 2023, when we expect to complete the wind-down of our Canadian operations.”

Daily Hive first reported that Bed Bath & Beyond was closing in Canada, according to court filings dated February 10, 2023.

COVID-19-related supply chain issues contributed to significant losses, and it was determined that Canadian operations were “not profitable on a standalone basis.”

As of January 31, 2023, the company employed 387 full-time employees and 1,038 part-time employees in Canada.

The company is also not doing well in the US. According to reports by Bloomberg, it only has itself to blame for its downfall, including failing to pivot to online, reliance on its famous 20% off coupons, and more.

With files from Daily Hive Staff