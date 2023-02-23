Bed Bath & Beyond reveals closing date of all Canadian stores

Retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond is about to close all 54 Canadian stores and we now know when they’ll shut their doors for good.

Bed Bath & Beyond Canada is liquidating its inventory as part of its “planned Canadian wind-down,” the company told Daily Hive.

“As such, Bed Bath & Beyond Canada is commencing closing sales across Bed Bath & Beyond and Buybuy Baby stores in Canada through April 2023, when we expect to complete the wind-down of our Canadian operations.”

The company “remains thankful to our Associates for their dedication and many contributions, and to our customers for their support.”

Sales have already started at the Vancouver location on West Broadway and discounts are expected to get bigger and bigger in the lead-up to April.

Daily Hive first reported that Bed Bath & Beyond was closing in Canada, according to court filings dated February 10, 2023.

COVID-19-related supply chain issues contributed to significant losses and it was determined that Canadian operations were “not profitable on a standalone basis.”

In Canada, there are 54 stores, and in BC, there are eight locations. As of January 31, 2023, the company employs 387 full-time employees and 1,038 part-time employees in Canada.

The company is also not doing well in the US. According to reports by Bloomberg, it only has itself to blame for its downfall, including failing to pivot to online, reliance on its famous 20% off coupons, and more.

With files from Daily Hive Staff