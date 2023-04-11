Bed Bath & Beyond is holding a massive sale before all Canadian stores close

Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond announced the closure of its stores across Canada. And while the news was sad, there was one silver lining — all the clearance discounts were about to roll in.
One of the main reasons why Bed Bath & Beyond is closing in Canada includes COVID-19-related supply chain issues. In the US, the company is facing bankruptcy.
Since February, the retail chain has announced major discounts, but its biggest liquidation sale is happening right now.
According to a new promotional email from the company, discounts at the store are now 40% to 60% off the lowest ticketed price. So far, it’s the biggest discount the closing chain has promoted to customers, with the last being in March (30-50% off).
Enjoy storewide price cuts across categories like bedding, kitchen, dining, home decor, outdoor living, furniture, beauty, pets, organization, and health and fitness.
Items in the store’s baby shopping section, Buy Buy Baby, are also on sale if you want to get birthday gifts for all the kids you know out of the way.
Bed Bath & Beyond has stores in all provinces of the country. Find one close to you using the company’s store locator here.
Happy shopping!
With files from Daily Hive’s Sarah Anderson
