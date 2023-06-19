Bebe Rexha required stitches after fan throws phone at her during concert

Fans of Bebe Rexha are concerned for her well-being after someone threw a cell phone at her while she was on stage for a concert.

The American singer was performing in NYC on Sunday, June 18 at The Rooftop in Manhattan. The concert was part of her ongoing Best F’n Night of My Life tour.

Videos of the incident are being shared online. In the following video shared by Alex Chavez, the 33-year-old can be seen holding her face after the phone hits her and immediately crouching down in pain.

Members of Rexha’s team quickly made their way to escort the singer off the stage.

Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that pic.twitter.com/4eBScgurv5 — Alex Chavez (@captiv_8_) June 19, 2023

According to TMZ, the impact left Rexha with a wound and required at least three stitches.

On Monday morning, she posted photos of herself with a visible black eye and a cut on her brow on Instagram, captioned, “I’m good.”

New York Police Department officials told TMZ they’ve arrested Nicolas Malvagna in connection with the assault. Since Malvagna allegedly attacked the singer with a phone, his charge has also been upgraded to a felony.

As per her tour dates, Rexha is set to perform at The Fillmore Philadelphia tomorrow and the day after, and on August 12, she’s expected to play in Quebec.