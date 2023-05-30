The final round of the Brazilian beauty pageant Miss Gay Mato Grosso 2023 took an unexpected turn on Saturday.

It had come down to the top two competitors, Emannuelly Belini and Nathally Becker.

Belini and Becker stood holding hands in the centre of the stage as they prepared to find out who would be crowned Miss Gay Mato Grosso, a large state in west-central Brazil.

The audience cheered as Belini was announced as the pageant winner. But something shocking happened before the crown could even be placed on her head.

Becker’s partner invaded the stage, grabbed the crown, and slammed it on the floor. Then, grabbing Becker by the hair, he led her off stage. Then he picked up the crown again and threw it before security escorted him off the stage.

🚨BRASIL: Um homem invadiu o palco, tomou a coroa da Miss Gay Várzea Grande e arremessou o objeto no chão, frustrando a comemoração da vencedora do Miss Gay Mato Grosso 2023, que derrotou a representante de Cuiabá na noite de sábado (27) no Cine Teatro. pic.twitter.com/YqWVO4nFd8 — CHOQUEI (@choquei) May 28, 2023

The pageant organizers later released a statement on Instagram in which they congratulated Emannuelly Belini on her win and condemned the actions of Becker’s husband.

“We would like to inform you that the legal team for our competition has been contacted and will take the appropriate legal measures,” they stated.

One Twitter user commented that they were reminded of the iconic scene from Mean Girls, where prom queen Cady Heron breaks her plastic crown into pieces.

In a statement on Instagram, Belini said, “Regardless of what happened, I believe that this is a situation we need to reflect on. I, as Miss, will always lift the flag of RESPECT.”

“I’ll be away from social networks for a while because I need to live this moment, I’m a little emotionally overwhelmed, and I hope you understand,” she added.