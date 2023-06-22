Bear caught on camera chasing a group of wild horses in Alberta (VIDEO)

A video reportedly shot in Alberta of a bear chasing a team of wild horses has amassed tens of thousands of views online.

The video was posted by the Help Alberta Wildies Society (HAWS), which aims to save and protect the free-roaming wild horses with rare Spanish bloodlines throughout the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains in Alberta.

The video, which is dated from earlier this month, shows “the Wild Horse band that was chased by the Grizzly Bear,” with the society adding they wouldn’t know if all members of the band had escaped from the bear until they can check the cameras again.

You can check out the video of the incident below, which shows the horses running across a stream and a few moments later the bear appearing on screen following them.

It’s not known exactly where in Alberta the footage of the encounter between the bear and horses was taken.

Alberta seems to be no stranger to these kinds of wild encounters– last year, a video of a bear chasing a group of wild horses went viral, accumulating more than three million views on Reddit.