"This is a tragic incident": Fatal bear attack in Banff National Park leaves two dead

Parks Canada is expressing condolences to the families and friends of two people who died in a bear attack in Alberta’s Banff National Park.

The pair of individuals were found Friday around 8 pm MT after Parks Canada Dispatch in the park received an alert from an inReach/GPS device suggesting there had been a bear attack, a statement reads.

“The alert location originated from within Banff National Park, in the Red Deer River Valley, west of Ya Ha Tinda Ranch. Parks Canada immediately mobilised a Wildlife Human Attack Response Team whose members are specially trained in responding to wildlife attacks,” Parks Canada explained. “Weather conditions at the time did not allow for helicopter use, and the response team travelled through the night to the location by ground.”

When the response team arrived on-site at 1 am they discovered the victims and Parks Canada said the team also encountered a grizzly bear “that displayed aggressive behaviour.”

According to Parks Canada staff the bear was euthanized on-site to ensure public safety.

Sundre RCMP arrived at 5 a.m. to assist, and the victims were transported to Sundre, AB.

“This is a tragic incident,” Parks Canada said, adding its now closed the Red Deer and Panther Valleys area from Snow Creek Summit east to the National Park boundary, and north to Shale Pass as a safety precaution.



Those who violate the area closure could face a maximum penalty $25,000 — a charge which is under the Canada National Parks Act.