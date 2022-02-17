Disappearing dentures: Neighbour dispute ends in hefty fine

A man has been ordered to pay almost $2,000 after apparently taking his neighbour’s dentures during an argument last year.

The case: King v. Bjerregaard

Todd King and Bob Bjerregaard are neighbours living in Surrey, BC. Last year, King claimed Bjerregaard took his denture when it fell out of his mouth and onto the other side of their shared fence line.

According to BC’s Civil Resolution Tribunal, “Mr. King says Mr. Bjerregaard refused to return the denture. Mr. King claims $3,480 for the cost of the replacement denture, and $1,520 in damages for pain and suffering.”

But Bjerregaard was quick to deny the allegation, saying it is “fabricated and he is not responsible for any of Mr. King’s claimed remedies.”

The issues, the evidence, the analysis

Both parties represented themselves in this case.

The Civil Resolution Tribunal states that in a civil proceeding like this one, the applicant must prove his claims on a balance of probabilities.

In its decision, the CRT says, “It is undisputed that the parties engaged in a heated argument on May 27, 2021, over the parties’ shared fence. Videos in evidence confirm this.”

But did he take the teeth?

In evidence presented over the following months, King told the tribunal that at some point during the disagreement his upper denture came out of his mouth and fell and Bjerregaard picked it up and refused to return it. He says he called the police to retrieve the denture from Bjerregaard who denied having it.

King also produced evidence and receipts from a denture clinic in Surrey where he had to get a new set.

There is also a third neighbour involved who talked with the tribunal and backed up what King told the tribunal. It’s a huge back-and-forth, but a decision had to come eventually.

The final decision

So after weighing all the evidence and hearing from everyone involved, the tribunal made the final ruling on February 15.

Bjerregaard has been ordered to pay King almost $2,000.

Okay, so who do you believe? Does King’s argument have any teeth? (Sorry, we had to.)