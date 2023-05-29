"Not in our wildest dreams": How this Canadian Boston Terrier wound up on CNN (VIDEO)

A brown Boston Terrier from BC was recently featured on CNN and the owner couldn’t be more thrilled.

Thor is the name and swimming seems to be the BC terrier’s game, and the CNN story focused on his reaction to getting a new indoor pool.

See this swim-crazy dog’s reaction to a new indoor pool. pic.twitter.com/wlHIjyOVLH — CNN (@CNN) May 29, 2023

Thor has also appeared on the popular YouTube channel, The Dodo.

Daily Hive connected with Lisa Mazurek of Vernon, BC, about the puptastic honour of appearing on CNN with Thor.

While Thor is popular on most social media platforms, he became famous on TikTok.

Mazurek said the TikTok use only started, in the beginning, to make videos for his Instagram account.

“One day after making a video, my phone started blowing up, and his video had like 500,000 views.”

Mazurek, who grew up in Coquitlam, says that Thor has a loyal family on TikTok and that folks love his daily “Thorapy” to give them a laugh.

Her connection to Thor relates to somewhat of a sad story. Mazurek told Daily Hive that they had adopted a senior dog in 2017 but lost him two years later to cancer.

“He was a Boston Terrier Pug x (a Bug), and we really missed the fun, clownlike energy dogs bring to your home,” Mazurek said.

“We like to believe Taz led us to Thor.”

When Mazurek and her husband met Thor, four puppies were in the litter, but he was the first to run up to them.

How did this BC pup and its mom end up on CNN, of all places?

“One morning last week, I woke to a message in my inbox from CNN. My first instinct was no way. I really couldn’t believe it, so of course, I Facebook-creeped them and it definitely seemed real.”

One hour later, she was chatting with the “legendary Jeanne Moos.”

“Not in our wildest dreams could we ever imagined our Thor seen by so many. We are so grateful and blown away by the amount of love he has received.”

“Our family and friends were thrilled to see Thor on CNN. We began to receive messages from people on Instagram stating they had seen Thor on their local news that night all across North America,” she added.

Mazurek has been a photographer for about 20 years and has been taking stellar photos for the BCHL Vernon Vipers.

“I used social media a lot more when COVID hit. Thor is such a good sport about taking photos, so I made it my mission to try to do a photo a day (a funny one) to try to lift people’s spirits during COVID.”