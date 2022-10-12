Lottery winner "started screaming" and scared friend after massive win

A BC man says his friend thought he was hurt after he started screaming because he won a major lottery jackpot.

Dale Buckner from Maple Ridge was at a friend’s place doing some work outside when he realized his life just changed in a major way.

“I started screaming,” says Buckner. “My friend thought I was hurt and came out to see what happened – I told him I won.”

Turns out he won $675,000 playing Set for Life after buying and validating his winning ticket at Webster’s Corner Store on Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge.

“It feels good because I can do things that I have always wanted to do.”

So, what is Buckner planning to do with the money?

You might also like: Alberta lottery winner plans to send his parents, friends, and family on vacations

Man returns from vacation to find out he won the lottery

Lotto Max jackpot grows AGAIN after no one wins the top prize

He plans on purchasing an excavator and visiting Mexico with his winnings.

So far this year, BC lottery players redeemed more than $8 million in Set for Life prizes.

If you’re looking to become a millionaire, you’ll have a lot of chances this Friday in the Lotto Max draw.

No one won during the Tuesday, October 11 draw, so the $70 million is still up for grabs.

How would you #DreamtoTheMAX if you won Friday’s LOTTO MAX jackpot of an est. $70 Million plus an est. 60 MAXMILLIONS? Mus be of legal age. pic.twitter.com/4k0XDGrkID — LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) October 12, 2022

The last time someone won the jackpot was during the August 12, 2022, draw.