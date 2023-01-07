BC's richest billionaire more than doubled their wealth since 2020

Billionaire businessman and philanthropist Jim Pattison’s wealth has skyrocketed since 2020.

According to the latest data from Forbes tracking the world’s billionaires, Pattison is the second-wealthiest Canadian on their list and comes in at #163 globally.

Pattison is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Jim Pattison Group, a diversified holding company with 25 divisions working in everything from media and advertising to entertainment and real estate.

Though his empire started humbly in 1961 when he bought a car dealership, it’s now grown into a company with almost 50,000 employees and handles $14 billion in annual sales.

From 2013 to 2020, his wealth fluctuated in the low billions. But in 2021, his wealth shot up from $4.3 billion to $9.6 billion. The following year, it increased again to $12.2 billion.

Today, Pattison’s presence is palpable in BC, where you see his name on hospital pavilions and billboards all over Metro Vancouver. He has a long history of philanthropy and giving back to the community.

He recently donated $30 million to the new Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster. That’s proportional to someone who earns $50,000 per year donating $137.