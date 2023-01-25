Investigation into former BC residential school discovers 66 more potential unmarked graves

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for those experiencing pain, distress, or trauma due to their residential school experience. More information can be found here.

The Williams Lake First Nation has revealed 66 more potential burial sites have been found near a former residential school.

The additional sites are preliminary results from the second phase of an investigation on the grounds of a St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School.

St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School was established in 1867 and ran until 1981. Most of that time, the school was run by the Roman Catholic Church before the federal government took over in 1969.

Last year, WLFN reported 93 potential unmarked graves, or “reflections,” were discovered during the first phase.

Whitney Spearing, the lead investigator at the site, said, “no geophysical investigation can provide certainty into the presence of human remains.”

“Excavation is the only technique that will provide answers as to whether or not there are human remains present within the reflections at St. Joseph’s Mission,” she explained.

HAPPENING NOW: Chief and Council of the Williams Lake First Nation announcing the preliminary geophysical results from the second phase of the investigation at the St. Joseph's Mission Residential School. https://t.co/d6KNiKf65E — First Nations Summit (@FNSummit) January 25, 2023

Chief Willie Sellars said WLFN’s next steps would be to find funding for the next phases of geophysical work and potentially excavation for the areas investigated.

“We want to stress at this time that only a small portion of the area considered to be part of St. Joseph Mission and the onward ranch has been subject to geophysical investigation,” he explained. “A lot of work remains ahead of us and WLFN is committed to advancing work and phase three in areas of interest which surround the onward ranch.”

Thirty-four hectares have been investigated out of the 782-hectare site between the two phases.

Sellars added that 48 different nations that had kids attend the St Joseph mission have been identified.

With files from Amir Ali