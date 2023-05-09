BC radio host admits to spreading misinformation about far-right TV personality

A BC radio host has admitted to spreading misinformation about a far-right TV personality during the Fort McMurray wildfires in 2016.

Adam Stirling from CFAX 1070 in Victoria, BC, tweeted on Tuesday that “seven years ago, Ezra Levant and Rebel News viewers raised more than $100,000 for the Red Cross relief effort after the Fort McMurray wildfires.”

Stirling went on to state that “Rebel News was publicly thanked by the Red Cross and Mr. Levant received a hand-signed thank-you letter from then-premier Rachel Notley as well as being named a ‘hero of the fire.'”

He then dove into what he was apologizing for, commenting that he “concocted a story with false and incorrect information, repeatedly claiming that Mr. Levant was personally benefiting from his fundraising efforts and defrauding donors.”

“I spread this story dozens of times on Twitter,” Stirling stated, adding that Levant contacted him and he then took the tweet down but refused to publicly retract them until today.

“I’m sorry for what I did and I’m sorry it took me seven years to admit it,” he said.

The tweet added that Levant did not ask Stirling for any money and asked him to donate $2,500 to the Wood Buffalo Food Bank, which Stirling says he has done.

The Fort McMurray fires that began in May of 2016 burned approximately 579,767 hectares of land and caused the evacuation of over 90,000 people and destroyed 2,400 homes and businesses, including 530 other buildings that were damaged.