Craving a career full of fresh air and excitement? Right now, you can get a job as a park ranger in BC and live your life more connected to the outdoors.

Being a park ranger, it can feel like no two days are the same. Generally, park rangers work 35 hours a week, including some evenings and weekends. You can find them “working in a wide variety of outdoor environments and weather conditions including overnight stays in tents, remote cabins, and vessels,” according to the Province.

For outdoorsy folks looking for a change of pace, this could be the ultimate career move.

This isn’t a “no experience required” job, so if you’re interested in becoming a park ranger, then there are a few steps you have to take to prepare.

For example, there are educational requirements. Applicants must have a related degree or a two-year diploma in either Outdoor Recreation Management or a Natural Resource Management related field. They can also apply with secondary school graduation and two years of related experience.

There’s also some mandatory training before you start the job, as well, including having your Occupational First Aid and a valid BC Class 5 driver’s license.

The salary for seasonal park rangers is $25.29 to $28.56 hourly. Senior Park Rangers can earn between $30.68 and $34.80 per hour, and supervisors and section heads can between $36.44 and $49.76 per hour.

As of February 23, 2023, according to BC Public Service job postings, they are hiring for an area supervisor and a senior park ranger.

Check out the BC Parks website to learn more about becoming a park ranger.